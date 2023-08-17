On Aug. 16, Yellowknife’s population of 20,000 was given the official order to leave the city by Friday at noon as a wildfire made its way toward the capital. Residents share their experiences driving past flames or waiting in long lines for flights to flee the city.

“We were lucky we brought gas”: Aidan and Simone Cartwright

Open this photo in gallery: Photo of Simone, left, and Aidan Cartwright taken on the Highway 3 between Yellowknife and Behchoko on Aug. 16, 2023 during evacuation from Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.Simone Cartwright/Handout

Aidan and Simone Cartwright packed their two kids, two large dogs and three quails into a Toyota Highlander SUV and set off on the highway Wednesday evening, shortly before the evacuation order was announced for all of Yellowknife.

About 25 kilometres out of town, the smoke thickened and they began seeing patches of fire along both sides of the road.

“I could hit it with a rock,” Mr. Cartwright said of the wildfire. “The kids thought it was great. They figured there was a dragon out there blowing fire because we were recently reading The Paper Bag Princess.”

Video from Yellowknife wildfire evacuees shows heavy smoke over a highway with some nearby flames as they drive out of the Northwest Territories capital on August 16. The Globe and Mail

Because they left shortly before the formal evacuation order, the traffic moved relatively well for much of the 315-kilometre drive to Fort Providence, although vehicles had to slow down to get through patches of thick smoke.

At Fort Providence, where Highway 3 crosses the Mackenzie River, there was a long lineup for gasoline. “Providence was nuts,” Mr. Cartwright said. “We were lucky we brought gas, otherwise it would probably have been like a one-and-a-half to two-hour wait just to get gas.”

The family drove south into the night. Near Enterprise, a small hamlet that was ravaged by forest fires earlier in the week, they encountered more smoke and fires along the side the road.

“There’s all these little embers burning. It looked like hundreds of people just had little lighters or campfires in the bushes,” Mr. Cartwright said. In the distance, the sky glowed red above the town of Hay River, which is under its own evacuation order.

They crossed the Alberta border around 2 a.m. and pulled over to the side of the road around 3:45 a.m. to get some rest. At least a dozen other cars with NWT licence plates were parked in the pull-out. After a few hours, they continued south to High Level. “It was just full of Yellowknifers all gassing up. The Tim Hortons was basically like a meeting centre,” Mr. Cartwright said.

The family – kids, dogs and quails – is heading for Moberly Lake, B.C., where Mr. Cartwright’s parents live.

“We’re basically heading over there for the short term,” he said. “If the weekend goes well, then we’ll probably just turn around from there. But if Yellowknife burns down, then we’ll probably head to Calgary for the longer term.”

– Mark Rendell

“It’s just barren for 40, 50 kilometres”: Chad Hinchey, 30

Chad Hinchey didn’t wait for the official evacuation order to pack his truck and get on the road out of Yellowknife. The writing was in the sky: large plumes of smoke coming from a wildfire burning near the city’s edge, producing an eerie grey-yellow haze.

He spent Wednesday morning carefully choosing what to bring and what to leave behind – things that wouldn’t be missed if they were engulfed in flames. Packed in a handful of storage bins were official documents such as birth certificates, photo albums, sentimental keepsakes from his and his wife’s childhood and the guestbook from their wedding.

Mr. Hinchey, 30, was on the road by 3 p.m. Wednesday, a couple of hours before residents were ordered to leave, and drove almost nine hours to High River in Northern Alberta. He saw trees up in flames on the side of the road, groups of air tankers dropping water and the devastated hamlet of Enterprise.

“It’s just barren for 40, 50 kilometres. You can tell the fire has just torched through there. Buildings are gone,” he said. Around 6 p.m. the sky went completely black. “The best way I can describe it is a dark range road with no streetlights.”

Once he crossed into Alberta, local folks were handing out flats of water and providing fuel to evacuees, some offering spots on their farms for people to camp. Mr. Hinchey continued driving Thursday, making his way to Edmonton, where loved ones are waiting to take him in.

The lifelong Yellowknife resident said he’s lived through previous summers with fires, smoke lingering in the air, but until now he had never feared for the city. His biggest worry isn’t losing his house or belongings: He just wants his family and friends to get out safe, including his wife, who stayed behind to work at the hospital, where she fixes and maintains equipment.

“It’s definitely stressful,” he said. “She was really keen on making sure that we are all safe, but the tough part for us is I don’t know exactly when she will get out. She doesn’t know either.”

– Alanna Smith

“Canadians, we just sit and accept stuff”: Vivian Hansen, 62

Open this photo in gallery: Vivian Hansen provided this photo of evacuees boarding a WestJet flight to Edmonton at the Yellowknife airport.Vivian Hansen/Handout

Vivian Hansen says the smell of smoke is wafting through Yellowknife airport as she waits, alongside hundreds of other evacuees, to board a flight out of the fire-threatened city.

She was reluctant to leave her home, but her children insisted she get out quickly and booked her a flight to Calgary, set to depart later Thursday. A grey smog lingers outside, visible through the large glass windows of the airport, which is located northwest of the downtown.

Ms. Hansen, 62, said hordes of people have filed into lines, but the airport is calm and quiet, apart from the occasional squeal from animals in carriers. “Nobody’s panicking,” she said. “Canadians, we just sit and accept stuff. There are little groups, lots of tourists.”

The longtime Yellowknife resident, whose oldest daughter, Rebecca Alty, is the mayor, said she was feeling confident, up until Tuesday, that the situation would not escalate. Maybe she would need to shelter in place, she thought, never imagining the entire city would be ordered to pack and leave by noon Friday.

Even after the evacuation order dropped Wednesday night, Ms. Hansen contemplated how long she could wait. But she knew she had to take the directive seriously.

She said a heaviness fell over the city that night, as people packed their belongings and drove out in convoys into the night. She sat outside and could hear the constant hum of aircraft overhead, on route to drop water on the wind-fuelled blazes nearby. She described it as ominous and eerie.

However, Ms. Hansen maintains her upbeat attitude – “It’s just the way I am.” She’s viewing her time in Calgary as an opportunity to visit with her other daughter and hopes to go swimming and biking as a distraction from the situation at home.

She’s optimistic the fire won’t reach her property but stored sentimental items in her basement as a precaution, bringing only a few things with her, including a photo of her children, some jewellery, medications, her laptop and chargers and enough clothing for about five days.

“I have confidence that there is a decent team up here working on this,” she said. “I’m hopeful this will end soon.”

– Alanna Smith