B.C. aiming to lift all public-health restrictions by September in four-stage reopening plan

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

B.C. aiming to lift all public-health restrictions by September in four-stage reopening plan

Mike Hager
VANCOUVER
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People eat lunch in the parking lot outside the Pink Pearl Chinese restaurant, in Vancouver, May 25, 2021.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

B.C. residents can now return to eating inside restaurants, hosting a handful of friends in their homes and attending small religious services as a deadly third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic abates on Canada’s West Coast.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan and Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry announced the lifting of numerous restrictions on Tuesday as part of a plan to restart society that they said was largely made possible by the province’s successful push to get at least one dose of vaccine to two-thirds of all adults within its borders.

As long as hospitalizations and daily new infection rates continue trending downward and more people get vaccinated – as Dr. Henry said she expects – socializing, travel and workplace restrictions will continue being lifted as part of the four-stage strategy that could be completed by mid-September.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ll be staying flexible because we know this virus still has some tricks up its sleeve,” Dr. Henry said, noting clusters or outbreaks of more contagious variants might temporarily slow the province’s progression to the next stage of reopening. “But I don’t see a situation where we’re going backwards unless things change very dramatically.”

What Canada, and Canadians, need to do to safely reopen the U.S. border

Alberta sees shift in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, resistance as rollout continues

Reopening plans continue to differ across the country based on how heavily provinces are currently affected by the third wave of COVID-19.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is expected to announce on Wednesday how the province plans to ease health restrictions, after his government brought in tougher public-health orders three weeks ago aimed at tamping down a surge of cases that saw Alberta lead North America in daily infection rates.

In Manitoba, the province extended public-health orders and welcomed health care staff from the federal government Tuesday as COVID-19 pushed the province’s hospitals closer to the edge. Some restrictions tightened last week for the May long weekend were set to expire Wednesday, but will remain in place until the end of the week.

All Quebec regions are expected to be out of the province’s highest pandemic-alert level by June 7, Premier François Legault said Tuesday, as the situation in the province continued to improve. Pandemic restrictions across eight Quebec regions will be relaxed on May 31, while Montreal and its northern suburb of Laval will remain at the red level until at least June 7.

B.C.’s shutdown was less rigid than some other provinces. It did not shut down construction and many retail stores were permitted to stay open, while most children restarted in-class learning in the fall.

B.C. imposed restrictions at the end of March on indoor restaurant dining and group fitness, while reversing a plan to allow indoor religious services as COVID-19 case numbers soared to new highs. COVID-19 case counts increased rapidly as variants of the virus began to dominate. Infection rates peaked in early April, while hospital admissions increased and intensive care units filled with patients.

Story continues below advertisement

Restrictions lifted Tuesday include allowing indoor and outdoor dining for up to six people, indoor gatherings with up to five visitors and in-person faith-based gatherings at reduced capacity. People can go to low-intensity indoor fitness classes and team sports are now allowed outdoors for all ages, without spectators.

Mr. Horgan said police and other law-enforcement agencies will continue to enforce size limits on parties, including outdoor gatherings with more than 50 people.

“We have relieved the restrictions on gatherings, but [are] not letting it all rip,” he said.

People are now allowed to travel within one of the three regional zones the province created in April, a change from the previous directive for everyone to stay close to home and only enjoy themselves in their “own backyard.” According to the plan, by June 15, people will be allowed to travel across the province. People could also leave B.C. to vacation in other parts of Canada and the province’s massive tourism industry could welcome visitors from other areas of the country by Canada Day.

In separate statements, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart and Bridgitte Anderson, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, both praised the plan for providing clarity into the fall season for business owners keen to put the past 15 months behind them.

Tammy Marino, whose family has owned the Grandview Lanes bowling alley in Vancouver for 70 years, reacted to Tuesday’s news with one word: “Phew!”

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Marino, vice-president of the non-profit trade association BowlBC, said roughly 20 of the province’s 61 bowling alleys were either sold or closed permanently during the pandemic or are now up for sale. She added that it was especially tough for her sector to navigate the rules, given bowling alleys fall under three different types of facility: sports, recreation and food and beverage.

Long-time restaurateur Eddy Geekiyanage said he would have likely closed his East Vancouver seafood restaurant, the Pink Peppercorn, for good next month if the order to continue offering only takeout meals had continued. Mr. Geekiyanage, who laid off eight staff members when the pandemic first hit more than a year ago, said he had to put up his family home as collateral for a bank loan that allowed his business to limp through the third wave of the pandemic.

The restaurant brought in $1.5-million in the year before the pandemic, but revenues plummeted to $490,000 in 2020, he said.

“I didn’t complain to nobody because that money was enough for me to survive,” Mr. Geekiyanage said. “This year, I don’t have to pay my company tax because we are losing money big time – that’s the situation.”

But the situation began to improve as loyal customers began to book indoor reservations this past weekend in the hopes that restaurants would be reopened Tuesday, he said. With the updated regulations, calls have been flooding in for people eager to eat his medium-rare salmon in-person.

For the first time in a long time, Mr. Geekiyanage is hopeful for the future of his business.

Story continues below advertisement

“I can recover – I know that,” he said, before ending the phone interview to take more reservations.

With a report from The Canadian Press

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies