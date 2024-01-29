The B.C. government will not approve new private postsecondary institutions that cater to international students for a period of two years, Selina Robinson, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills, announced Monday. The moratorium is part of a package of reforms in the sector, after Ottawa announced a two-year cap on foreign student admissions in a bid to tackle skyrocketing growth and ease the pressure on services such as housing and health care.

The changes mirror measures announced last week by the province of Ontario, which is similarly facing significant reductions in the number of new international students the federal government will permit.

Ms. Robinson said her government has been working for the past year on a plan to crack down on what she called “bad actors” in the private postsecondary sector that are preying on international students. She promised those institutions will face increased inspections to ensure new and improved quality standards are met, and to make sure international students are properly supported.

Ottawa’s cap on the number of new international students will have an impact on the province’s public postsecondary institutions as well, as they will have to adapt to new maximum international student enrolment levels, but Ms. Robinson said it is too early to say just what those levels will be.

B.C. Premier David Eby said on the weekend that Ottawa has provided B.C. with the number of new international students that will get visas, but Ms. Robinson declined to provide the figure, saying she still is seeking exemptions for students who seek to study in areas that are in high demand, such as health care and early childhood education.

“We’re still in conversation with the government about what the cap is,” Ms. Robinson said.

More to come.