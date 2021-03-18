B.C. front-line workers to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in coming weeks

More than 300,000 front-line workers in British Columbia will now be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in the coming weeks.

The government says grocery workers, police, firefighters, teachers, postal employees and other front-line staff are considered priority groups and will be eligible to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Premier John Horgan says by immunizing these workers, they are making workplaces and communities throughout the province safer.

He says while many of us have been able to work remotely, the pandemic has been extremely challenging for those who have to go to work day after day.

The government says it expects to receive about 340,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of May and it plans to use a combination of community pharmacists, existing clinics and mobile clinics at some work sites to administer the vaccine to front-line workers.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the age-based rollout is ahead of schedule and with the AstraZeneca supply arriving, the province can protect those working in specific front-line industries.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced last week that workers in food processing plants, agricultural operations and industrial camps would be eligible for early vaccination.

B.C. Premier John Horgan has announced an additional $30-million for small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic to create online stores. He also defended the province's decision to allow small outdoor gatherings amid growing numbers of variants of concern and rising hospitalizations.

