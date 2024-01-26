Mounties in Burnaby say a section of Lougheed Highway was temporarily shut down Friday afternoon due to an incident involving a crane.

Video and photos on social media showed parts of a crane dangling from a highrise tower under construction.

RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj says Lougheed Highway was closed in both directions between Gilmore Avenue and Madison Avenue, and they were advising people to avoid the area since they didn’t have an estimated time for the highway to reopen.

WorkSafeBC said in a statement that it was notified of the incident on Thursday evening.

It says stop-use orders were issued for both the tower crane and the derrick.

It remains unclear what caused the crane to fail, and WorkSafeBC says it will not be able to provide any further details while an investigation is underway.