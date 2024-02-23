Open this photo in gallery: Vehicles drive along the Coquihalla Highway, on Jan. 19, 2022.JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

It will be a dicey weekend to be on several of British Columbia’s mountain highways with a forecast of significant snowfall.

Environment Canada says B.C.’s mountain passes will see large snowfall accumulations, blowing snow and rapidly changing conditions as a cold front arrives.

The snow is expected to start Saturday, intensify on Sunday and then ease off by Monday.

The weather office warns that drivers need to be cautious on the Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3, the Trans Canada through to Rogers Pass and the Yellowhead Highway to the Alberta boundary.

Environment Canada says accumulations of snow will rapidly increase across the highway passes on Sunday.

It says snow will also build in the valley bottoms in the wake of the cold front.