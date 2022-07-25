Mounties in the Metro Vancouver city of Langley say they have a suspect in custody after multiple people were shot.

Police issued a blaring cellphone alert at about 6:30 this morning, saying they were at the scenes of several shootings “involving transient victims.”

At that time, RCMP said they were unsure if the shooter was alone.

However, police now say the man they arrested is believed to be responsible for the shootings.

Sgt. Rebecca Parslow says she has no updates on the victims involved, other than to say there are multiple crime scenes being managed in Langley City and the Township of Langley.

Several areas are closed to the public and police have asked people to stay away from those locations, including the Cascades Casino and the Langley bus loop.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.