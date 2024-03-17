Skip to main content
Surrey, b.c.
The Canadian Press

Mounties in Surrey are investigating a weekend stabbing on a city bus that has sent a man to the hospital.

They say it happened shortly before 2:40 p.m. on Saturday when officers got word of an alleged stabbing near the intersection of Fraser Highway and 152 street in the city’s Guildford neighbourhood.

Police say they arrived to find a man in his 20s with a stab wound to the abdomen.

They say the man was brought to the hospital and he is now in stable condition.

The RCMP say they believe there was a confrontation on the bus between two strangers and as they went to exit, one pulled out a knife and stabbed the other.

They say the suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his 20’s with a muscular build and police are encouraging anyone with information to reach out.

