Toronto’s 2023 mayoral by-election Welcome to The Globe’s live coverage of Toronto’s 2023 mayoral by-election. After a months-long campaign, the city will decide which of the record-breaking 102 candidates will become Toronto’s next mayor. The frontrunners are Ana Bailão, Brad Bradford, Olivia Chow, Anthony Furey, Mitzie Hunter, Josh Matlow and Mark Saunders. The campaign focused on tackling major issues facing the city, including housing, affordability, congestion and public safety. Voting is open until 8 p.m. at designated polling stations. Find updates from our reporters and columnists below.

4:00 p.m.

Voters in Toronto to elect a new mayor today

Voters in Toronto will elect a new mayor Monday to replace John Tory, who resigned suddenly in February just four months into his third term following an affair with a staffer.

It’s been a spirited by-election campaign focused on tackling major issues facing the city, including housing, affordability, congestion and public safety. The new mayor will also be facing a $1.5-billion hole in the city’s budget related to last year and this year. Over the next decade, the city expects to be short nearly $50-billion for its operating and capital expenses.

“Strong mayor” powers will be available to the next mayor, including the ability to pass certain bylaws with only one-third support, veto select council decisions, hire and fire top city staff as well as introduce a budget.

A record 102 candidates are vying for the city’s top job, including several high-profile names who have served on Toronto council or other levels of government. Several councillors, who didn’t have to resign their seat to run for mayor, jumped into the race, including Josh Matlow, Brad Bradford and Anthony Perruzza.

Ana Bailão, former councillor and deputy mayor to Mr. Tory, entered the race early, as did former Toronto police chief and provincial Progressive Conservative candidate Mark Saunders. Mitzie Hunter, a long-time Scarborough Liberal MPP and former cabinet minister, resigned her seat in the Ontario Legislature to run.

Former NDP MP and city councillor Olivia Chow was one of the last high-profile candidates to enter the race and she has been polling as the front-runner throughout the race. The final days of the campaign have seen support for opponents of Ms. Chow from key political figures in the city. Mr. Tory endorsed Ms. Bailão for mayor and Premier Doug Ford said he would be voting for Mr. Saunders.

Six days of advance voting took place earlier this month with residents able to vote at any of 50 stations across the city. There were 129,745 votes cast in the advance polls, an 11.9 per cent increase from the October 2022 election.

Voting is open until 8 p.m. at your designated polling station. Details on how to vote can be found on the city’s website.

– Dustin Cook