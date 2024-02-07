Toronto police are set to provide an update this morning on a shooting last summer that killed a 44-year-old mother of two who was hit by a stray bullet.

Karolina Huebner-Makurat was walking in the Leslieville neighbourhood on July 7 when she was hit after a physical altercation between three men resulted in shots being fired.

Police say Det. Henri Marsman from the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit will be providing an update on the investigation at 10 a.m.

Three people are facing charges in Huebner-Makurat’s death, including 32-year-old Damian Hudson, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Twenty-year-old Ahmed Mustafa Ibrahim was also arrested and charged with manslaughter and robbery, while a 23-year-old community worker who was employed at a nearby supervised consumption site was charged with being an accessory after the fact and obstructing justice.

None of the charges have been proven in court.