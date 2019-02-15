 Skip to main content

Cannabis Aphria says review reveals conflict of interest of some directors in Latin American acquisition

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Aphria says review reveals conflict of interest of some directors in Latin American acquisition

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Part of cannabis and investing

Cannabis producer Aphria Inc. says a review of its governance procedures revealed certain non-independent directors had conflicting interests in its acquisition of several Latin American companies.

The company says a separate review of the takeover of the companies in Jamaica, Argentina and Colombia found the purchase price for the deal to be within an acceptable range, and assets for all three companies were in place.

Aphria launched the reviews after short-sellers alleged in December that the acquisitions totalling $280-million were “largely worthless” and the purchase price “vastly inflated” to benefit insiders.

Story continues below advertisement

Related: SEC, OSC examine short-sellers’ tactics

Also: Aphria confirms CEO, co-founder to exit embattled cannabis producer

Aphria says it will adopt best practices to manage conflicts of interest, after it found some directors had not fully disclosed their conflicts to the board, as part of several recommendations put forth by the review committee.

Irwin Simon, Aphria’s independent board chair, says the board will be fully composed of independent directors once the company appoints a permanent CEO. Company CEO Vic Neufeld announced in January that he was stepping down.

Aphria’s shares were trading up close to five per cent in mid-morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Available now: Cannabis Professional, the authoritative e-mail newsletter tailored specifically for professionals in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry. Subscribe now.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter