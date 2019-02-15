Aphria says review reveals conflict of interest of some directors in Latin American acquisition

Part of cannabis and investing
Cannabis producer Aphria Inc. says a review of its governance procedures revealed certain non-independent directors had conflicting interests in its acquisition of several Latin American companies.
The company says a separate review of the takeover of the companies in Jamaica, Argentina and Colombia found the purchase price for the deal to be within an acceptable range, and assets for all three companies were in place.
Aphria launched the reviews after short-sellers alleged in December that the acquisitions totalling $280-million were “largely worthless” and the purchase price “vastly inflated” to benefit insiders.
Related: SEC, OSC examine short-sellers’ tactics
Also: Aphria confirms CEO, co-founder to exit embattled cannabis producer
Aphria says it will adopt best practices to manage conflicts of interest, after it found some directors had not fully disclosed their conflicts to the board, as part of several recommendations put forth by the review committee.
Irwin Simon, Aphria’s independent board chair, says the board will be fully composed of independent directors once the company appoints a permanent CEO. Company CEO Vic Neufeld announced in January that he was stepping down.
Aphria’s shares were trading up close to five per cent in mid-morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Available now: Cannabis Professional, the authoritative e-mail newsletter tailored specifically for professionals in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry. Subscribe now.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.