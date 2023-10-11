Open this photo in gallery: The 2024 Lexus TX was initially developed with the Toyota Grand Highlander, but each took different design directions.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

Most three-row SUVs come with a compromise: passengers in the third row have little legroom. If they do slide the seat in front of them forward to create more space, then that takes leg room away from the second-row passengers. The third row is usually just suitable for small children. Only minivans are truly comfortable for more than five people.

Lexus knows this well, because until recently it sold a three-row version of its mid-sized RX, called the RX L. It was similar to the three-row Toyota Highlander, and both were cramped in the back. “[The RX L] provided RX guests with additional passenger space, though maybe not always enough,” says Martin Gilbert, director of Lexus Canada. “The third row in the RX L was tight, but the idea was right. It just needed to be carried farther.”

Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota, and the three-row Toyota Highlander (which is still sold, with no plans to discontinue) has the same issue of cramped space. So when the Japanese automaker developed its new SUV platform, it designed an all-new, larger vehicle to accommodate more passengers more comfortably. For Toyota, that’s the new Grand Highlander, which I drove and reviewed this summer; for Lexus, it’s the new TX, which I’ve just driven here in Texas.

Toyota and Lexus sell other, more rugged and more expensive three-row SUVs (such as the LX, GX, 4Runner and Sequoia), but those vehicles have higher floors at the back, limiting the overall leg, head and even shoulder space provided to those passengers.

The TX and Grand Highlander were developed jointly at the start, but quickly separated into distinctive Toyota and Lexus SUVs. For the TX, that includes different designs, added luxuries, an alternative choice of engines and numerous subtle differences, seen and unseen. For example, the Lexus has a slightly stiffer body than the Toyota because it uses considerably more structural adhesive and spot welding, and in different applications. It uses additional structural parts, and sometimes stronger parts, in places like the suspension and steering mounts.

“The biggest thing you can see from the outside are the hood latches,” says Naohisa Hatta, the chief engineer for the TX. “The Grand Highlander has one, but the TX uses a twin latch to increase structural rigidity in the front. The Grand Highlander is a great car, but we’ve tried to take it up a notch again.”

The Grand Highlander starts at about $55,000 plus taxes, while the TX begins around $72,600 plus taxes. The Toyota offers a less powerful but more economical hybrid powertrain while the Lexus offers a powerful hybrid that’s sold in two F-Sport grades. There is also a plug-in electric vehicle (PHEV) option for the Lexus, known as the TX 550h+, which has an all-electric claimed range of up to 53 kilometres. That PHEV will not be available until “later” however – presumably, some time next year.

Tech specs

2024 Lexus TX

Base price/As tested: $72,600 / $94,050, plus all taxes

$72,600 / $94,050, plus all taxes Engine: TX 350 – 2.4-litre inline-four cylinder turbo, 275 horsepower, 317 lb-ft of torque; TX 500h – 2.4-litre I4 turbo with 76-kilowatt electric motor, 271 horsepower, 339 lb-ft or torque; TX 550h+ – 3.5-litre V6 plug-in hybrid, 259 horsepower, 247 lb-ft or torque

2.4-litre inline-four cylinder turbo, 275 horsepower, 317 lb-ft of torque; 2.4-litre I4 turbo with 76-kilowatt electric motor, 271 horsepower, 339 lb-ft or torque; 3.5-litre V6 plug-in hybrid, 259 horsepower, 247 lb-ft or torque Transmission/Drive: TX 350 – eight-speed automatic / all-wheel drive; TX 500h – six-speed automatic / all-wheel drive; TX 550h+ – continuously variable transmission / all-wheel drive

– eight-speed automatic / all-wheel drive; six-speed automatic / all-wheel drive; continuously variable transmission / all-wheel drive Fuel consumption (litres per 100 kilometres): TX 350 – 11.5 city, 8.9 highway, 10.3 combined; TX 500h – 8.7 city, 8.4 highway, 8.6 combined; TX 550h+ – 8.1 city, 8.4 highway, 8.1 combined (plus 53 kilometres of all-electric range)

11.5 city, 8.9 highway, 10.3 combined; 8.7 city, 8.4 highway, 8.6 combined; 8.1 city, 8.4 highway, 8.1 combined (plus 53 kilometres of all-electric range) Alternatives: Acura MDX, Infiniti Q60, Mazda CX-90, Audi Q7, BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLE

Open this photo in gallery: The 2024 Lexus TX comes with three engine options, including a PHEV.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

Looks

The huge front grille, which Lexus calls a spindle and which I think of as a big-mouth bass, is now a little less polarizing, owing to a deeper central air intake and what Lexus terms a unified, resolute look. Whatever. To my mind, the SUV’s most attractive design feature is its blacked-out B- and C-pillars, which give the roof the appearance of floating over the windows, like an overhang that provides welcome shade to a balcony. Over two days, I never tired of looking at it.

Open this photo in gallery: The interior of the 2024 Lexus TX features a clear and useful 14-inch central display touchscreen.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

Interior

This is where it counts, with comfortable leather (either synthetic or real, based on trim) and supportive seats, and a clear and useful 14-inch central display touchscreen. The most important thing, for drivers also considering the smaller, two-row RX, is that the third row really is pleasant and manageable for two full-size adults. That said, the Toyota Grand Highlander has seat belts and headrests for three people in the third row, so it can seat eight in a pinch, while the Lexus seats either seven or six, depending on which layout is purchased. The Lexus seats are thicker and plusher, however, allowing for each passenger to have a more comfortable ride.

Open this photo in gallery: The third row in the 2024 Lexus TX, which, unlike most three-row SUVs, can actually fit adults.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

Performance

The TX is no slouch. Its base engine, sold as the TX 350, is a retuned version of the 2.4-litre turbo that powers the Grand Highlander – it’s plenty big enough for the job and able to tow 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms). It makes 10 more horsepower than the Toyota, though some of that is from using premium fuel; while the maker’s official documentation says premium is “required” and not just “recommended,” the TX’s chief engineer Hatta says the engine will not be damaged by using lower octane regular fuel. Its output will drop about 10 horsepower, he says.

The hybrid was the most engaging powertrain to drive, owing to its F-Sport specifications and six-speed automatic transmission – two gears less than the 350′s eight-speed. It comes standard with dynamic rear steering that turns the rear wheels up to four degrees in either direction, as well as adaptive variable suspension. It accelerates more briskly as well: a claimed 6.1 seconds to 100 kilometres an hour, compared with 7.8 for the 350. The V6 PHEV edition is quickest of all at 5.9 seconds, despite its CVT and additional 100 kilograms.

Technology

As always with both Lexus and Toyota, and most every other maker, you get a great deal of driver’s assistance features with the base editions and then pay extra for additional wizardries. For example, adaptive high beams, a panoramic view monitor, lane change assistance and advanced parking assistance will come at an additional cost, but they’re all available with each powertrain.

Open this photo in gallery: The 2024 Lexus TX has 1,625 litres with the third row flat and 2,747 litres with the second row flat.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

Cargo

It’s not as spacious as a minivan, but it’s the next best thing. There’s 572 litres of cargo room behind the third row (provided those rearmost passengers sit bolt upright and do not use their powered recliners), which is 11 litres less than the Grand Highlander. Fold those rear seats flat and the space expands to 1,625 litres (15 less than the Toyota), and if both rows are folded flat, there’s 2,747 litres (14 less).

The verdict

If you want space and don’t want a minivan, and you want to enjoy driving your SUV, and you’re financially well-off, the Lexus TX will be an excellent choice. It’s more costly than its Toyota sibling, of course, but it will pamper everyone inside, in all three rows.

The writer was a guest of the automaker. Content was not subject to approval.

