Even as Ford is pushing ahead with electric vehicles such as the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, it is still dedicating some effort to high-performance, gas-powered rides. One of those is the redesigned 2024 Ford Ranger mid-size pickup truck, which comes in a Raptor version that is the most powerful off-road Ranger ever built.

It follows in the footsteps of Ford’s other high-performance vehicles including the F-150 Raptor, the F-150 Raptor R and Bronco Raptor.

Sold in 180 countries, the Ranger is one of the world’s top-selling mid-size trucks. Since it was reintroduced to North America in 2019, more than 35,500 Rangers have been sold in Canada. While those numbers are expected to rise with the new versions, officials expect 10 per cent of Ranger customers will buy the Raptor version. Perhaps, its $77,945 price tag will deter some – it is nearly twice as much as the base Ranger’s $41,870 price.

The Ranger and Ranger Raptor come one way – a four-door crew cab body with a five-foot cargo box and 4x4 configuration. Ranger Raptor gets more power – a new three-litre twin-turbo V6 engine with 405 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque that’s mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and standard four-wheel drive with a new electronically controlled on-demand two-speed transfer case with front and rear locking differentials. It’s a big power boost compared to the Ranger’s standard 270 horsepower 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine and the new 315 horsepower 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6, that’s shared with the F-150 and Bronco and will be available at a later date.

“The Ranger Raptor shares little with the standard Ranger it is based on,” said Justin Capicchiano, the Ranger Raptor program supervisor at Ford Motor Co., ahead of our drive. “The chassis is an incredibly bespoked design … the rear suspension and the front suspension are completely unique to the Ranger Raptor.” Besides the sturdier suspension, the Ranger Raptor is 90 millimetres wider than the standard Ranger and it has a taller ride height, increased ground clearance, beefier 33-inch all-terrain tires, an active exhaust system and Fox 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks designed to help reduce friction and heat build-up when off-roading.

Open this photo in gallery: The Ranger's upgraded 12.4-inch centre touchscreen is intuitive.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

And that’s why Ford chose its new Ranger Raptor Assault School at the Ford Performance Racing School in Tooele Valley, about 55 kilometres southwest of Salt Lake City, to test the Ranger Raptor. The program offers this one-day course for free (excluding travel and accommodations) when you buy a 2024 Ranger Raptor in Canada.

The course is challenging, allowing drivers to tackle everything in Utah’s high desert terrain from rock crawling and Baja runs to climbing, side hilling and descending steep mountain peaks. Driving the Ranger Raptor on a 90-minute off-roading trek was gruelling at times, navigating through narrow passages lined with trees and traversing protruding rocks everywhere. The truck has several driving modes – Normal, Tow/Haul, Sport, Slippery, Off-Road, Rock Crawl and Baja, but I toggled between Rock Crawl and Off-Road on this terrain. The Trail Control system also came in handy. Set the speed to four kilometres and the system controlled the truck’s acceleration and braking while I focused on steering. It worked equally as well climbing up steep hills. A 360-degree and front-view camera helped when I couldn’t see anything but the sky ahead – too bad, it didn’t have an underbody camera for better visibility of the front tire positions. Even over deep mud ruts and sharp rocks, the truck never bottomed out. It remained unscathed, conquering the terrain with no issues.

Equally as fun was the high-speed desert driving on a makeshift Baja race course. Using ‘Baja’ mode, and hitting speeds between 50 and 70 kilometres an hour, the truck accelerated quickly and was well balanced when turning, spewing dirt and dust in all directions. With each passing lap, it felt more like a big rally car instead of a truck. The deep sound of the exhaust was extra amplified, too. But the highlight of the day was a “jumping” exercise. Nail the throttle, drive straight and lift off the pedal at the yellow cones to get airborne – all four tires off the ground momentarily.

After an exhilarating day at the school, the nearly $80,000 Ranger Raptor price tag doesn’t seem as bad. But if you want something less, the regular Ranger is still a nice package with good space, lots of technology, and the right size for city driving and parking. It just won’t be as fun off-road.

Open this photo in gallery: The 2024 Ford Ranger will come in two engine options, a 2.3-litre EcoBoost that makes 270 horsepower and a 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6 that makes 315.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Tech specs

2024 Ford Ranger

Base price: Ranger XL – $41,870; Ranger Raptor – $77,945, plus $2,095 for destination and delivery

Ranger XL – $41,870; Ranger Raptor – $77,945, plus $2,095 for destination and delivery Engine: Ranger – 2.3-litre EcoBoost or 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6; Raptor – three-litre twin-turbo V6

Ranger – 2.3-litre EcoBoost or 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6; Raptor – three-litre twin-turbo V6 Horsepower/torque (lb-ft): Ranger – 270 / 310 or 315 / 400; Raptor – 405 / 430

Ranger – 270 / 310 or 315 / 400; Raptor – 405 / 430 Transmission/drive: 10-speed automatic / four-wheel drive

10-speed automatic / four-wheel drive Fuel consumption (litres per 100 kilometres city, highway and combined): 2.3-litre engine – 11.9 / 9.8 / 11; 2.7-litre engine – 12.6 / 10.2 / 11.5; Raptor – 14.9 / 12.8 / 14

2.3-litre engine – 11.9 / 9.8 / 11; 2.7-litre engine – 12.6 / 10.2 / 11.5; Raptor – 14.9 / 12.8 / 14 Alternatives: Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon, Nissan Frontier, Honda Ridgeline, Jeep Gladiator, Toyota Tacoma

Looks

Ranger’s former bulbous body is replaced with a boxier, edgier design resembling big brothers, the F-150 and F-250. Ranger Raptor gets extra sporty touches including bigger wheels, dual rear exhaust tips, front and rear tow hooks and serious underbody protection for the engine, transfer case and fuel tank when off-roading.

Interior

With its funky orange accents plastered all over the cabin, the Ranger Raptor elevates an otherwise bland and plasticky Ranger interior. An upgraded 12.4-inch centre touchscreen is intuitive. The gear shifter is awkward when shifting from Drive to Park – its easy to engage the side buttons for manual mode instead of the front button to change gears.

Open this photo in gallery: Funky orange accents are plastered all over the cabin, including the rear seats.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Performance

Ranger has smooth road manners, but the real fun is the Ranger Raptor, owing to its powerful twin-turbo V6 engine. It’s a blast to drive on and off the road. Excellent tires and traction, too. Ranger’s maximum payload is 1,711 pounds and 7,500 pounds for towing.

Technology

Well-equipped with standard features such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Wi-Fi hotspot, several charging ports and over-the-air software updates. There are 31 standard or available driver assist features including Pro Trailer Backup Assist and Trailer Reverse Guidance – it works well when reversing into tight spots.

Cargo

The redesigned tailgate has an integrated ruler and clamp pockets that opens up to a five-foot box that’s slightly wider and deeper than the last version. Integrated side steps make it easier to access the box.

Open this photo in gallery: The cargo bed is wider and deeper than the previous version.

Open this photo in gallery: Integrated side steps make it easier to access items in the bed.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

The verdict

The Ford Ranger Raptor is a thrill ride that’s capable of tackling anything in its path. But if you can’t afford it’s nearly $80,000 price tag, the standard Ranger will do the trick.

