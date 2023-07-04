Open this photo in gallery: The 2022 Range Rover Autobiography LWB isn't as spacious as it looks.Courtesy of manufacturer

My wife’s full-size long-wheelbase 2021 Range Rover is coming off lease next year, and we’re debating our next purchase. We want a full-size, luxury SUV with decent performance. We’re not ready for fully electric, but we would consider a plug-in hybrid or a pure gasoline engine.

The average annual mileage of this vehicle will be 15,000 kilometres with combined city and highway driving. We have a toddler and baby that necessitates lots of cargo room for oversized strollers and weekend getaways.

We enjoy the ride and tranquillity of the Range Rover, especially compared to my Lincoln Navigator and Porsche Turbo S, but the infotainment, cameras and deployable running boards are a constant source of frustration. We are specifically considering the new/updated seven-seat Range Rover Autobiography and the Mercedes-AMG GLS; however, we would consider other German or British SUVs in the low $200,000 range, before the luxury tax. Any suggestions? – Greg

Mark Richardson: We don’t get many requests for advice with a budget of $200,000, do we Petrina?

Petrina Gentile: You know, I think this might be the first one. We’ve recommended plenty of cars that cost $100,000 or more, but I don’t recall a reader wanting to spend this much.

Richardson: It’s a lot for a vehicle, and annual mileage of 15,000 kilometres suggests Greg’s wife spends about an hour a day in the car. Where to begin?

Gentile: Let’s start with the Range Rover Autobiography because it’s on his short list.

Richardson: I drove in one as a passenger on a visit to England and it was a smooth and quiet ride, but not as spacious as I’d have expected. Range Rovers have a poor reputation for reliability, and perhaps that’s what Greg is referring to with the infotainment, cameras and active running boards.

Gentile: You’re absolutely right. While I love its bold style and design, when it comes to dependability, Land Rover usually scores near or at the bottom of the list in J.D. Power’s annual Dependability Study for nearly a decade. Personally, I’d stay away from the brand.

Richardson: And if something does break, we hear from people waiting weeks or months for parts, which might mean the vehicle just isn’t driveable.

Gentile: So let’s skip the Range Rover and focus on the Mercedes-AMG GLS – another specific SUV that Greg mentioned. Personally, I love the AMG brand from Mercedes’ high-performance division. Have you ever been to the AMG factory in Affalterbach, Germany?

Richardson: No, I’ve never been there. Is it worth a visit?

Gentile: Absolutely. The motto at the factory is “one man, one engine.” Of course, that should be “one man or woman.” The idea is one person assembles an entire engine by hand from start to finish. It takes about three-and-a-half hours to build the V8. And if an engine isn’t done by the end of an eight-hour shift, another technician doesn’t take over. Instead, the engine sits in another room, covered delicately, waiting for the same technician to complete the job on their next shift. When it’s done, the technician signs the engine plaque to prove it was handcrafted by them. It’s really cool.

Richardson: So it’s made the same way they made engines a hundred years ago, and that makes it more expensive. What’s so great about that?

Gentile: The performance. The power. The exclusivity. And the ride and handling of the Mercedes-AMG GLS is fast and furious. There are too many things to mention.

Richardson: The AMG GLS has an starting price of $170,000, which means it will be around $200,000 after fees and taxes. The new luxury tax adds 10 per cent of the cost for vehicles more than $100,000, so the price is right for Greg. I wonder why he didn’t mention the BMW and Audi competition?

Gentile: Good question, though AMG is still ahead of the competition in my books. But let’s look at BMW’s M high-performance division, too.

Richardson: I find BMW interiors are often more monochromatic than Mercedes, but at this price, you can literally order any combination of bespoke colours and materials that you want. It takes longer, but both companies are happy to pull your ordered vehicle off the line and give it whatever treatment you’re happy to pay for, right at the factory.

Gentile: There’s also another German vehicle Greg might want to consider: an Audi Q7. It’s one of the best luxury three-rowed SUVs out there and it drives like a sports sedan.

Richardson: I don’t think I’ve ever driven the Q7, or the 500-plus horsepower SQ7, so I can’t vouch for it. How do you think it compares? Isn’t it a more sedate Porsche Cayenne?

Gentile: Yes, it is a more sedate version of the Cayenne. But the interior is beautiful – one of the best on the market. And the ride is agile, comfortable and smooth.

Richardson: As it should be at that price, though it will top out around $150,000. I doubt Greg would consider the Cayenne if he already has a Turbo S – which I assume is the Porsche 911 – but the Audi would stay in the Volkswagen family.

Gentile: I assumed the Turbo S was a Cayenne. Either way, he would still be under the VW umbrella.

Richardson: If Greg really wants to spend $200,000, before tax, on his wife’s vehicle, then the German makers or Range Rover are his only options from mainstream brands. The price jumps dramatically to Rolls-Royce and Bentley territory, but frankly, I think he should save half his money and consider Lexus and Volvo too.

Gentile: I disagree. He’s not on a budget. He’s not penny-pinching his vehicle purchase. If he has the money for a new vehicle, he should buy it and enjoy it. But he could look for a used Rolls or Bentley.

Richardson: If he’s buying used, he’ll probably find one. Most of these ultra-high-end vehicles have values that drop like rocks as soon as they’re driven off the lot. Greg – go for the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63. It’s the best of all worlds.

Gentile: Mark, we rarely agree. But this time, I’m with you – the Mercedes-AMG is the way to go.

