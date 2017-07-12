What are we looking for?
Steady growth stocks in the U.S. markets.
The screen
U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen’s recent commentary on potential “gradual increases in federal fund rates over time,” reminds equity investors that a positive economic outlook often spurs investment in growth companies (defined by both current profitability and the rate of growth in earnings).
U.S. stocks showing solid profitability
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Morningstar Sector
|Market Cap ($Mil U.S.)
|Earnings Deviation
|5Yr EPS Growth Rate (%)
|3Yr EPS Growth Rate (%)
|Quarterly Earnings Momentum (%)
|Trailing ROE (%)
|Forward ROE (%)
|D/E Rel. to Sector Median *
|Dividend Yield (%)
|1
|NutriSystem Inc.
|NTRI-Q
|Cons. Cyclical
| 1,571.4
|14.2
|64.3
|45.7
|9.3
|48.6
|54.1
|0.0
|1.3
|2
|Trex Company Inc.
|TREX-N
|Basic Materials
| 2,009.6
|12.8
|38.2
|38.3
|6.7
|63.5
|51.9
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|Sherwin-Williams Co.
|SHW-N
|Basic Materials
| 32,899.4
|4.1
|19.7
|19.2
|3.7
|77.5
|69.4
|0.8
|1.0
|4
|TJX Companies Inc.
|TJX-N
|Cons. Cyclical
| 44,128.7
|2.5
|9.5
|6.9
|1.7
|52.4
|57.5
|0.7
|1.8
|5
|Lam Research Corp.
|LRCX-Q
|Technology
| 24,796.9
|10.3
|42.8
|23.8
|23.0
|22.6
|26.9
|0.9
|1.2
|6
|Manhattan Assoc Inc.
|MANH-Q
|Technology
| 3,228.5
|4.4
|30.4
|25.1
|-0.6
|71.5
|83.1
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|Ross Stores Inc.
|ROST-Q
|Cons. Cyclical
| 21,148.2
|2.2
|13.1
|13.4
|3.2
|42.6
|43.9
|0.2
|1.2
|8
|Paychex Inc.
|PAYX-Q
|Industrials
| 20,333.5
|2.2
|8.7
|10.3
|2.3
|42.6
|44.2
|0.0
|3.3
|9
|Toro Co.
|TTC-N
|Industrials
| 7,643.7
|4.1
|17.3
|17.5
|6.4
|43.6
|47.8
|0.8
|1.0
|10
|Church & Dwight Co.
|CHD-N
|Cons. Defensive
| 13,006.1
|1.4
|9.8
|9.1
|3.4
|23.4
|25.6
|0.5
|1.5
|11
|PetMed Express Inc.
|PETS-Q
|Cons. Defensive
| 809.7
|3.0
|7.0
|8.7
|9.3
|27.2
|29.9
|0.0
|2.0
|12
|Lear Corp.
|LEA-N
|Cons. Cyclical
| 10,195.5
|9.5
|32.8
|33.1
|6.2
|34.0
|33.5
|0.8
|1.4
|13
|Electronic Arts Inc.
|EA-Q
|Technology
| 33,613.3
|13.3
|53.6
|20.2
|9.3
|33.5
|32.0
|0.9
|0.0
|14
|McCormick & Co.
|MKC-N
|Cons. Defensive
| 11,992.5
|1.6
|5.8
|5.2
|1.8
|28.1
|29.3
|0.7
|2.0
|15
|Henry Schein Inc.
|HSIC-Q
|Healthcare
| 14,333.3
|1.5
|10.7
|10.4
|5.3
|19.6
|20.8
|0.5
|0.0
Source: Morningstar Canada
