For this family-focused ranking, we placed increased importance on variables related to housing and education as well as proximity to child care. We wanted to identify communities with affordable housing that also offer access to quality education. Unlike our overall ranking, this one also integrated the percentage of families with children at home to identify communities where there are higher concentrations of kids.

This is one of six rankings designed to help people find the best city for them based on their stage of life. When people are considering relocating to a new city, there are many factors worth considering. It’s a highly personal decision, but a ranking with the livability of a city at the centre can help provide some guidance.

We’ve collected data from 439 cities across the country, each with a population exceeding 10,000. Our evaluation involved an analysis of 43 variables, which span 10 categories that we’ve identified as particularly crucial when an individual contemplates relocating to a new area. These categories are Economy, Housing, Demographics, Health Care, Safety, Education, Community, Amenities, Transportation and Climate.