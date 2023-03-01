The S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P 500 are up about 12 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively, from the Oct. 12 lows. But strategists at RB Advisors, including company founder and former Merrill Lynch chief U.S. quantitative strategist Richard Bernstein, believe the rally has all the hallmarks of speculative excess and won’t last long.

A Monday RB Advisors research report entitled Don’t Speculate on Speculation begins, “The stock market rally so far this year seems based largely on speculation rather than fundamentals.” The authors go on to argue that investors have been buying stock on the assumption that central banks will soon re-open the monetary spigots when the opposite - further tightening - is much more likely.

RB Advisors believes that the 2020-2021 period exhibited the five characteristics of a financial bubble: increased liquidity (falling interest rates and, in this case, fiscal support for displaced workers), increased use of leverage, democratization of markets (Robinhood traders), increased turnover and volume and rising new stock issues.

Recent market strength reflected a belief that bubble conditions were set to return but year-over-year growth in the M2 money supply - cash, bank deposits, money market funds, and anything that can be quickly converted to cash - has turned negative for the first time in modern history.

Mr. Bernstein believes that the ‘Fed put’ for equity markets is dead. Previously, central banks could step in and support stocks during deep sell-offs, confident that disinflationary factors like globalization would prevent inflation pressures from building. Now, with inflation well above central bank targets and strong labour markets pushing wages higher, central banks will continue to tighten or, at best, stay on the sidelines.

The strategists see cryptocurrencies as a bellweather of speculation and cite Bitcoin’s 43 per cent year to date rally as a sign of frothy market conditions.

RB Advisors recommends defensive portfolio positioning for the foreseeable future. They believe markets are in the middle of a long-term change in sector leadership, away from speculative sectors like technology and consumer discretionary, and towards energy, materials and industrial stocks.

The past month has been a tough one for bond investors. Signs that inflation is likely to linger for some time has sent the 10-year Government of Canada bond yield back to near its highest levels of the past 12 months. Since bond prices move inversely to yields, fixed-income investors believing losses were behind them after a disastrous 2022 have been taken by surprise. But are yields set to reverse once more, making this an opportune time to buy bonds? Veteran bond fund manager Tom Czitron argues it is - but his views come with some caveats.

Rona Birenbaum, a Toronto-based financial planner and founder of Caring for Clients, has been dealing with clients asking pointed questions about their portfolios ever since 2022 statements were issued several weeks ago. She’s found a few areas where she’s been able to calm clients with some context about their results. One of these areas is frustration about the value of investments in a portfolio falling below the book value. Rob Carrick explains why this is frequently misunderstood by investors.

A set of bumper earnings reports from the likes of Baidu Inc and other Chinese internet giants isn’t impressing hedge funds and other investors who have cut exposure to the stocks and seem to be waiting for more good news. For the now, investors remain wary of a market overshadowed by simmering Sino-U.S. tensions over technology and geopolitics and a lack of clarity on policy and regulation, as Reuters reports.

