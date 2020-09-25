 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Investment Ideas

Register
AdChoices
Stars and Dogs

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

John Heinzl
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week.

Owens & Minor (STAR)

Before the pandemic, if you said “PPE,” people assumed you needed to use the bathroom. Now everyone knows PPE stands for personal protective equipment such as surgical masks, gloves and gowns. For Owens & Minor, which supplies these and other medical products, PPE might as well stand for pumping up profits and earnings. Citing strong demand, the company hiked its full-year earnings forecast to US$1.75 to US$1.90 a share, up from US$1 to US$1.20. With the stock rising sharply on the massive guidance raise, investors are smiling behind their masks.

OMI - NYSE

Story continues below advertisement

Nike (STAR)

Nike just did it. After a steep drop in fourth-quarter revenue because many of its stores were closed, the athletic footwear and apparel giant came roaring back in the first quarter, as most of its stores reopened. But what really got investors' hearts pumping was an 82-per-cent jump in digital sales, which helped boost Nike’s earnings to 95 US cents a share – more than double the average analyst estimate of 47 US cents. Apparently, even during a pandemic, people can scrape together $200 for a new pair of running shoes.

NKE - NYSE

Albemarle (DOG)

Business quiz! Shares of zinc miners such as Albemarle sank after a) NASA announced the discovery of a giant zinc deposit on Mars that will “fulfill the world’s demand for zinc for centuries to come”; b) Kellogg said it plans to remove zinc – as well as iron, niacin and riboflavin – from its cereals as a cost-saving measure; c) Tesla confirmed it intends to get into the business of mining lithium – a raw material used in electric car batteries – and has secured the rights to a 10,000-acre lithium clay deposit in Nevada. Answer: c.

ALB - NYSE

Aurora Cannabis (DOG)

Remember a few years ago when people thought owning cannabis stocks was going to make them rich? Welcome to reality. Since Canada legalized recreational marijuana on Oct. 17, 2018, shares of Aurora Cannabis have plunged about 95 per cent as the industry has struggled amid weaker-than-expected sales, the slow rollout of retail stores and a still-thriving black market. Aurora suffered another blow this week when the cannabis producer warned that fiscal first-quarter revenue will miss analysts' estimates. Stay away from drugs, kids.

ACB - TSX

Carvana (STAR)

You can buy a chocolate bar or a bag of potato chips from a vending machine. But a car? Yup. Shares of online used-car seller Carvana – which operates 24 giant automobile vending machines in the U.S. – revved into high gear after the company said it expects record revenue and unit sales in the third quarter, prompting at least two brokerages to upgrade the stock. Just don’t get the chocolate on the seats.

Story continues below advertisement

CVNA - NYSE

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies