Investment Ideas

Stars and Dogs

The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

John Heinzl
Special to The Globe and Mail
A humorous look at the companies that caught our eye, for better or worse, this week

BRP (STAR)

“… and finally, Santa, I want a tricycle. Not one of those stupid ones with pedals, but a Can-Am Ryker with high-performance tires, sport and rally modes, halogen headlamps – the whole package, Santa." Boosted by surging sales of BRP’s new line of three-wheeled roadsters and strong demand for other vehicles including side-by-side ATVs and Ski-Doos, the maker of power-sports products posted record third-quarter revenue as earnings jumped by 50 per cent. “Oh, and Santa, don’t forget to top up the gas tank.”

DOO - TSX

Dollar Tree (DOG)

Money doesn’t grow on trees – especially not this one. Shares of Dollar Tree plunged after the discount retailer, citing tariff hikes on goods imported from China, forecast fourth-quarter profit of US$1.70 to US$1.80 a share, well below the average analyst estimate of US$2.02. Adding to investors’ pain, Dollar Tree said it expects that same-store sales will rise by only “low single-digits” in the quarter – more evidence that Donald Trump is “winning” the trade war.

DLTR - Nasdaq

Hudson’s Bay (STAR)

Business quiz! Shares of Hudson’s Bay jumped after the department store retailer: a) announced that it is converting most of its stores into cannabis grow-ops “to better align our assets with consumer trends”; b) sold all of its land to a group of condo developers; c) received an offer of $11 a share in cash from Catalyst Capital Group, topping a $10.30-a-share bid from an investor group led by HBC executive chairman Richard Baker. Answer: c.

HBC - TSX

Best Buy (STAR)

“Honey, our refrigerator has a small scratch on it.”

“Well, guess it’s time for a new one."

Driven by strong sales of appliances, computers, tablets and headphones, electronics retailer Best Buy posted better-than-expected results for the third quarter, including a 15-per-cent surge in online orders. With the company also raising its full-year forecast as the holiday season kicks into high gear, investors are adding Best Buy shares to their shopping lists.

BBY - NYSE

Deere & Co. (DOG)

Oh, Deere. Shares of the heavy-equipment manufacturer skidded after the company issued 2020 earnings guidance well below analysts’ estimates, citing “lingering trade tensions coupled with a year of difficult growing and harvesting conditions.” With Deere expecting agricultural equipment sales to fall by as much as 10 per cent next year and construction machinery sales to be down as much as 15 per cent, this could be a great time to get a deal on a front-end loader for those projects around the yard.

DE - NYSE

