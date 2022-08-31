Wells Fargo investment strategist Austin Pickle is adamant that the June 16 to August 16 equity rally was of the bear market variety, and that more selling and lower stock prices are ahead.

Mr. Pickle notes that there have been 12 bear markets in the post-World War II period. The S&P 500′s 24 per cent decline between January 3 and June 16 is mild enough to be indicative of a non-recessionary bear market. Wells Fargo, however, believes that a U.S. recession will begin this year and extend into 2023, providing one reason to expect weaker markets.

No bear market has occurred without a significant bear market rally. “These head fakes … can be substantial and enticing,” writes Mr. Pickle, “and are periods where other investors – betting that the majority of bad news is priced in – try to wrestle back control of markets.” These bullish investors are then overwhelmed by selling as new market lows are established.

With a 17.4 per cent gain, the 41-day June to August rally is only marginally above the average bear market rally of 15.5 per cent in 39 days. What we’ve seen, therefore, is a typical bear market rally, Mr. Pickle believes.

Hawkish noises from Fed chairman Jerome Powell on Friday sent stocks skittering lower and the aggressive Federal Reserve is one reason Wells Fargo believes the true market bottom is much lower. The potential for a sharp slowdown in earnings as the economy slows is another.

The strategist recommends using any market rallies to reduce exposure to small cap and ex-U.S. stocks. Sectors to reduce on rallies include consumer discretionary, industrials, financials and communication services.

Wells Fargo’s Mr. Pickle joins Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson and BofA Securities’ Savita Subramanian as equity strategists with confidently bearish views. The silver lining for investors is that aggregate strategist views have historically been contrarian indicators, and the more that bearishness becomes the consensus outlook, the more likely positive market outcomes become.

Also see: Aggressive Fed spurs worries over stock valuations

-- Scott Barlow, Globe and Mail market strategist

The Rundown

Here’s how some market pros are still making handsome returns from bonds

The rise in interest rates has produced shocking losses for every trader and investor who has had long exposure to bonds this year. Even those who have shortened the duration of bonds in their portfolio, by focusing on shorter-term issues that are less sensitive to rising yields, have still wound up with large losses. Yet, some professional traders who have gone beyond simply long-only positions in bonds have actually done quite well. Kevin Foley of YTM Capital explains.

Also see: U.S. Treasury traders switch strategies as liquidity problems worsen

Bleeding bitcoin’s holding out for a hero

Who can save bitcoin? The world’s biggest cryptocurrency can’t seem to catch a break. It finally looked to be regaining strength this month, breaching US$25,000 for the first time since its June collapse, only to relapse toward US$20,000. As Reuters reports, a deflating end to August has forced the market to confront the Big Bitcoin Question: Where will a real rally come from?

Stock-picking hedge funds poised for worst performance in 10 years

Hedge funds that actively buy and sell stocks are set for their worst performance in 10 years, Reuters reports, suggesting that the tide may be turning against stock picking strategies.

Number Cruncher: Eleven defensive TSX dividend stocks for conservative investors

Wednesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Has the tried and tested 60/40 strategy soured?

Six stocks set to benefit from new U.S. law tackling climate change

What’s up in the days ahead

The next wave of ETF innovation? Single-security ETFs. Tim Shufelt will tell us all about them.

