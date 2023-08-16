What are we looking for?

Value or growth? ETF and mutual fund winners with opposing style biases.

The screen

When it comes to fundamental investment styles, investors are often presented with two opposing ideas: the concept of value – buying securities that are underpriced, based on the fair value of a stock; and the concept of growth – buying companies that are quickly increasing earnings or that appear to have potential new income streams. Today, we look for examples of investment funds that showcase either of these styles that have outperformed their category peers. To start the search, I screened the 1,800 or so Canadian-domiciled ETFs and DIY mutual funds (those that are sold via discount brokerages and come without a bundled advice fee) for the following metrics:

A four- or five-star Morningstar Rating for Funds (also known as the “star” rating), indicating that the fund has historically outperformed respective category peers after fees, on a risk-adjusted basis. Our data show that although the star ratings are based on past performance, funds that have received five stars as a group outperform those that have received four stars, three stars, etc., in periods after receiving the rating. In other words, it’s more likely that a fund manager with a track record of outperforming peers will continue to outperform in the future, as compared with those that have historically underperformed peers.

A Morningstar Medalist Rating of gold, silver or bronze, which identifies funds that Morningstar believes will produce excess after-fee returns in the future, based on our analysis of people (quality of the management team), parent (stewardship of the fund company) and process (robustness of investment decision making).

Given that the fund investment style is largely applicable to equity funds, I limited the search for funds that invest primarily in U.S. equities, an efficient market where new information is quickly reflected in a stock’s price. I then turned my attention to Morningstar’s Factor Profile – a holdings-based analysis that allows investors to understand exposures to investing style (value/growth), yield, momentum, quality, volatility, liquidity and size. Here, I homed in on the style factor, which is a standardized score from 0 to 100 that indicates the funds’ value or growth tilt. (Lower scores indicate a greater growth tilt.) Experienced investors will quickly recognize this analysis as an extension of the renowned Morningstar Style Box introduced in 1992 to help investors quickly understand an investment’s characteristics.

What we found

Funds for value or growth Rank Name Ticker Active/Passive MER (%) Morningstar Rating Overall Morningstar Medalist Rating Total Ret YTD (%) Total Ret 1 Yr (%) Total Ret Annlzd 3 Yr (%) Total Ret Annlzd 5 Yr (%) Total Ret Annlzd 10 Yr (%) Total Ret Annlzd 15 Yr (%) Inception Date Factor Profile - Style Max Drawdown 2007-01-01 to 2012-12-31 CAD Max Drawdown 2019-08-01 to 2023-07-31 CAD 10 funds with the heaviest tilt to growth 1 iShares NASDAQ 100 ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ-T Passive 0.39 4 Stars Silver 38.24 10.85 10.06 14.34 16.88 5/3/2011 9.13 -33.68 2 TD NASDAQ Index - e Passive 0.48 4 Stars Bronze 36.62 8.88 9.38 14.10 16.73 13.88 11/26/1999 9.51 -42.78 -33.71 3 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF CADH QQC-F-T Passive 0.20 4 Stars Bronze 36.91 9.12 9.94 14.59 17.10 6/8/2011 9.75 -33.48 4 Horizons NASDAQ-100® ETF HXQ-U-T Passive 0.28 4 Stars Bronze 38.52 18.58 11.90 16.52 4/19/2016 9.76 -28.10 5 BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Hedged to CAD ETF ZQQ-T Passive 0.39 4 Stars Silver 36.72 8.71 9.60 14.28 16.92 1/19/2010 9.84 -33.74 6 RBC Life Science & Technology Fund D Active 1.22 5 Stars Silver 28.40 18.50 10.73 14.03 18.20 14.33 7/3/2007 12.11 -24.85 7 PH&N U.S. Growth Fund D Active 1.02 4 Stars Gold 19.34 14.42 10.52 11.44 13.44 10.35 9/30/1992 23.55 -26.79 -21.92 8 Canoe Defensive U.S. Equity Port Cl D Active 1.51 4 Stars Silver 11.04 11.61 11.35 3/8/2019 23.86 -15.63 9 BMO MSCI USA High Quality ETF ZUQ-T Strategic Beta 0.33 4 Stars Bronze 24.30 16.76 11.36 13.61 11/5/2014 25.59 -23.04 10 BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders ETF ESGY-T Passive 0.23 4 Stars Bronze 17.84 10.58 12.17 1/15/2020 27.10 10 funds with the heaviest tilt to value 39 Vanguard US Dividend Appreciation ETF VGG-T Strategic Beta 0.30 4 Stars Gold 7.06 8.31 10.29 10.91 13.62 8/2/2013 72.73 -14.42 40 RBC U.S. Dividend Fund D Active 1.05 4 Stars Gold 10.01 10.41 11.28 10.07 12.94 9.89 7/3/2007 73.72 -15.09 41 PH&N U.S. Dividend Income Fund D Active 1.03 4 Stars Gold 10.12 10.45 11.40 10.16 12.43 10.13 7/8/2002 74.00 -31.42 -15.01 42 TD Dow Jones Industrial Avg Index - e Passive 0.31 4 Stars Bronze 6.04 9.49 9.88 8.98 13.52 11.25 11/26/1999 79.07 -22.48 -17.07 43 Beutel Goodman American Equity Class D Active 1.49 4 Stars Bronze 3.43 7.51 10.25 9.70 12.68 10.96 4/1/1991 80.75 -21.14 -13.93 44 BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD) ZLU-U-T Active 0.33 4 Stars Bronze -3.28 -0.68 8.54 8.94 13.32 3/19/2013 86.68 -12.62 45 Fidelity US Dividend for Rising Rts ETF FCRR-T Strategic Beta 0.39 5 Stars Silver 7.99 6.94 11.72 9/13/2018 88.68 -19.70 46 Fidelity US Value ETF FCUV-T Strategic Beta 0.39 5 Stars Silver 14.15 15.07 20.56 6/5/2020 88.86 47 Invesco FTSE RAFI US ETF II USD PXS-U-T Strategic Beta 0.45 4 Stars Silver 6.59 6.81 14.40 9.77 3/31/2015 90.26 -19.38 48 Fidelity US High Dividend ETF FCUD-T Strategic Beta 0.38 5 Stars Silver 4.73 5.57 14.49 9/13/2018 94.08 -27.14 Source: Morningstar Direct | Data as of August 14, 2023

The screen resulted in a list of 48 funds, of which I’ve displayed the 10 funds with the heaviest tilt to growth (listed first) and the 10 funds with the heaviest tilt to value (listed last). Alongside the style score are fund MERs, categories, trailing returns and ratings. Where available, each fund’s maximum drawdown during the 2008 global financial crisis and the 2020 COVID-19 sell-off are also displayed, to illustrate the resiliency of each investment during times of strife.

Finally, I note here the abundant appearance of passive and strategic beta ETFs, both of which are offered with lower management fees than actively managed funds.

Ian Tam, CFA, is director of investment research for Morningstar Canada.

