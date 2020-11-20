What the charts are saying about where markets will go from here

Globe editors have posted this research report with permission of Phases & Cycles. This should not be construed as an endorsement of the report’s recommendations. For more on The Globe’s disclaimers please read here. The following is excerpted from the report:
Despite the minor new all-time high for the S&P 500, it is likely that this trading range will continue, waiting for decisive news about the Election and more news about the potential of the new vaccines . Since the 39-week cycle low has come on time (at the end of October), market action should eventually be more positive, towards the next 39-week cycle high near mid-March.
Finalising the Election results and obtaining more details from Pfizer and other manufacturers of potential vaccines should help both Canadian and U.S. markets to reach new all-time highs.
