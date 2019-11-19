Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures pushed higher Tuesday as investors looked for positive signs in U.S.-China trade talks. World shares edged up 0.1 per cent to hit their best level since last January. On Bay Street, TSX futures were also caught a lift from the global trend even as crude prices slipped on an expected rise in U.S. inventories.
With few new headlines, investors continued to mull over reports that China was growing pessimistic over the prospects for an immediate deal because of the reluctance by the U.S. to roll back tariffs.
“China is insisting on tariffs being rolled back as part of any phase one trade agreement, something that [U.S. President Donald] Trump has until now not been receptive to,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said. “There have been reports that the U.S. trade team has been exploring rolling back some tariffs to get this over the line and the refusal to engage by Trump could simply be posturing, but time is running out if they want it signed this year.”
Despite that uncertainty, Mr. Erlam says investors still aren’t losing faith with equity markets holding at record levels. “Talks have collapsed before though and could again, the key difference this time though being that Trump will not want to go into an election without a deal,” he said.
On the corporate side, more than 3,000 Canadian National Railway conductors, trainpersons and yard workers are on strike after the union and company failed to reach a deal by the midnight deadline. The union says the two sides are continuing to talk in the hope of reaching a negotiated settlement to the dispute. Teamsters Canada Rail Conference gave the required 72-hour strike notice on the weekend. The union also says passenger rail services Go Transit in Toronto, Exo in Montreal and the West Coast Express in Vancouver would not be affected by the strike.
On the earnings front, Loblaw-parent George Weston reports results on Tuesday.
South of the border, a week of retail results begins with the latest quarterly earnings from Home Depot.
Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.74 per cent to hit its best level since 2015. Resource stocks and auto shares were among the top performers. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.12 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 1.23 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.54 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.53 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.85 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.55 per cent.
“The market is looking through the headline ‘ping ping’ in favor [of the idea] that some limited trade deal as imminent,” AxiTrader strategist Stephen Innes said in an early Asia note. “There was some divergence between equities and other risky assets, notably commodities, which is probably due to the uncertainty over the degree of tariff rollbacks.”
Commodities
Crude prices diverged from equities Tuesday, declining on uncertainty over global trade and the expectation that new figures due later in the session would show an increase in U.S. inventories.
The day range on Brent is US$61.73 to US$62.57. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$56.39 to US$57.11. Last week, optimism over the U.S.-China trade talks had pushed Brent above US$63 a barrel. However, recent suggestions of pessimism on the part of Beijing have taken some of the wind out of the benchmark’s sails.
“The less than promising reports coming from China on the trade war may have taken some of the energy out of the rally but oil is already trading at quite elevated levels and in a region that has previously been problematic,” OANDA’s Craig Erlam said in a note. “We’re certainly seeing less momentum in the recent rallies which suggests the path of least resistance may be below in the near-term.”
AxiTrader’s Stephen Innes says recent price movement reflects market concerns that a partial agreement without tariff roll backs would be negative for commodities.
“It’s abundantly clear that oil traders view a trade deal without a tariff rollback as meaningless and will provide the minimal economic punch,” he said.
Later in the day, the American Petroleum Institute releases its weekly report on U.S. inventories. Those numbers will be followed Wednesday by more official U.S. government figures.
A Reuters poll of six analysts suggests that crude inventories for the week rose about 1.1 million barrels. That would mark the fourth consecutive week of increased crude stocks.
Gold prices, meanwhile, held steady as the lack of trade news hit risk sentiment.
Spot gold was little changed at US$1,471.90 per ounce. U.S. gold futures inched up 0.07 per cent to US$1,472.90 per ounce.
“We’re not seeing any big moves at the moment and given the proximity to the $1,490-level, movements will be sideways in the short term, unless Beijing or Washington come and say that a trade deal is unlikely,” Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, told Reuters.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was steady against its U.S. counterpart ahead of the release of fresh figures on Canada’s factory sector.
The day range on the loonie so far is 75.53 US cents to 75.75 US cents.
Ahead of the open, markets get a report from Statistics Canada on September manufacturing sales.
Daria Parkhomenko, RBC FX strategy associate, says that bank is expecting a monthly decline in sales of about 0.4 per cent after August’s 0.8-per-cent increase. Declines are expected in the auto, petroleum and coal and aerospace categories.
“Our economists are penciling in flat for other categories,” she said. “Volumes are expected to see a more modest 0.2 per cent month-over-month decline as the petroleum weakness is from lower prices. Manufacturing volumes have actually held in reasonably well given global risks at +1.1 per cent year-over-year, especially considering that wood products have fallen off a cliff.”
On world currency markets, the U.S. dollar index was little changed after three days of losses. Investors are awaiting the afternoon release of minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting later in the week.
Against a basket of its rivals, the U.S. dollar index was broadly steady at 97.84 after weakening more than 0.6 per cent in the last three sessions, according to Reuters. It had hit a one-month high of 98.45 on Nov. 13.
In other currencies, Britain’s pound held firm around US$1.2950 with sterling helped by polls indicating a victory by the ruling Conservatives in upcoming elections.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales and orders for September. Estimates are declines of 0.8 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively, from August.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts of October. Consensus is an annualized rate increase of 5.1 per cent.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for October. The Street projects an annualized rate decline of 0.4 per cent.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press