Equities
U.S. stock futures were weaker early Wednesday as markets get a clearer look at the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on corporate earnings. Global markets were also lower after the IMF warned of the economic impact of the crisis and U.S. President Donald Trump cut funding to the World Health Organization, citing the group’s response to the spread of the virus.
In this country, TSX futures were down as crude prices sank on continued oversupply concerns and investors await the latest policy announcement from the Bank of Canada.
“With many major stock markets having regained around 50 per cent of their losses, the potential upside becomes less and less given the expectation of a sharp global recession this year,” Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst with IG, said.
“Notably, we have seen the [U.S.] dollar push sharply higher this morning, breaking back into a more bullish position. Given the negative correlation between the dollar and stocks, signs of a dollar resurgence could bring a bearish period into play for stock markets.”
On Wednesday, U.S. markets will continue to get earnings from that country’s biggest banks with reports due from Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Citigroup.
A day earlier, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo offered a first look at how the spread of the novel coronavirus is affecting the bottom line, posting sharp declines in first-quarter profits as they set aside money to cover bad loans.
Also weighing on sentiment was an announcement late Tuesday that the U.S. would suspend funding to the WHO while it reviews the agency’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Trump said his administration would conduct a “thorough” probe of the WHO’s response, which could last as long as 90 days. The U.S. is the biggest single donor to the WHO, accounting for about 15 per cent of its budget.
In this country, the Bank of Canada delivers its next policy announcement at 10 a.m. ET. The central bank cut interest rates three times in March, including two unscheduled emergency cuts. Two weeks ago, the bank also launched a large-scale asset purchase program which sees the central bank purchase Canadian government bonds.
While no further move is expected on interest rates, some economists have suggested the bank may expand the bond purchase program to include provincial bonds. The announcement is the last for Governor Stephen Poloz before he retires from the post in June.
“Given the potential for further economic disruption, there is a decent chance that this policy may well get tweaked, if the bank decides to downgrade its economic forecasts,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said.
In addition to the policy announcement, the Bank of Canada will also release its quarterly monetary policy report, offering what is likely to be a stark view of the economy in the immediate future.
Ahead of that, Statistics Canada will also release early estimates on March and first-quarter GDP. The numbers come months ahead of the regularly scheduled releases and should help give further evidence of the economic toll of the spread of the coronavirus and the resulting economic lockdown.
Overseas, global economic concerns weighed on European stocks. Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund forecast that the global economy would contract by 3 per cent this year, putting it on track for its worst showing since the Great Depression. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down nearly 2 per cent in early trading, with oil stocks among the biggest decliners on the back of sinking crude prices.
Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 2.19 per cent. Germany’s DAX lost 2.09 per cent. France’s CAC 40 fell 1.88 per cent.
In Asia, markets also posted a weak session. The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.57 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.45 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed down 1.19 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices sank in early going on fresh concerns that oversupply would more than offset efforts by OPEC and its allies to cut production and shore up the market.
The day range on Brent is US$27.96 to US$30.33. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$19.20 to US$20.89.
Early Wednesday, the International Energy Agency said it expects a 29 million barrel a day drop in oil demand in April, leaving demand at its lowest level in more than two decades. It also suggested that no output cut could offset the near-term demand losses although "the past week’s achievements are a solid start.”
“The latest IEA headline is responsible for the latest leg lower, with the IEA saying global demand will fall 9 per cent this year - thwarting OPEC efforts to boost prices,” Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist with AxiCorp, said.
"However, the IEA also warns that oil storage capacity will run out by the middle of the year. "
The IEA report added to downward pressure seen late Tuesday when the American Petroleum Institute reported that U.S. weekly crude inventories rose by 13.1 million barrels, exceeding market forecasts. Official government figures are due later on Wednesday.
In other commodities, gold prices eased as investors took profits after the metal touched its best level in seven years earlier in the session.
Spot gold was down 0.7 per cent at US$1,715.02 per ounce. In the previous session, it jumped as much as 1.9 per cent to its highest since Nov. 2012 at US$1,746.50.
U.S. gold futures fell 1.1 per cent to US$1,748.60.
“Gold is consolidating gains at the top of its range … but there’s so much uncertainty in the world and so much of conflicting information that’s also supportive for gold,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar fell as crude prices slid and markets await the morning policy announcement from the Bank of Canada.
The day range on the loonie is 71.33 US cents to 72.06 US cents, with the dollar near the low end of that spread at last check.
Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy for RBC, said the focus in the Bank of Canada this morning should be the degree of forecast changes alongside the degree and timing of disruptions and resumptions to economic activity.
“Our economists note the BoC’s aversion to negative rates means that any further move in the overnight rate is very unlikely at the meeting, though not impossible in the future,” she said.
On global markets, the U.S. dollar gained as concerns over the global economy bolstered the greenback’s appeal as a safe-haven holding.
In morning trading, the U.S. dollar was up 0.5 per cent at 99.40 against a basket of world currencies. The gains came after four days of declines.
The U.S. dollar rose about 0.5 per cent against the euro and Swiss franc, and edged up 0.2 per cent against the Japanese yen, according to Reuters.
Company news
Bank of America Corp recorded a 48.5-per-cent fall in quarterly profit as the bank set aside US$3.6-billion for potential loan losses tied to the coronavirus pandemic. Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to US$3.54-billion, or 40 US cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from US$6.87-billion, or 70 US cents per share, a year earlier.
Cannabis company Aphria Inc. said it is suspending its previously announced 2020 revenue and adjusted earnings guidance. The announcement came as Aphria reported third-quarter revenue of $144.4-million and quarterly earnings per share of 2 cents. Aphria’s U.S.-listed shares were up more than 6 per cent in premarket trading.
Amazon said it planned to appeal a French court ruling limiting deliveries to essential goods in order allow for a deeper assessment of coronavirus risks at its sites in the country. “We’re puzzled by the court ruling given the hard evidence brought forward regarding security measures put in place to protect our employees,” the U.S. online retailing giant said in a statement.
Shaw Communications Inc. is temporarily laying off about 10 per cent of its workforce, primarily in retail and sales roles, because of the shutdowns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Fewer than 1,000 people will be affected by the layoffs, Chethan Lakshman, Shaw’s vice-president of external affairs, said in a statement. Shaw employs roughly 10,000 people, according to its 2019 annual report.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for March.
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for April.
(9 a.m. ET) Canadian existing home sales for March.
(9 a.m. ET) Canada's MLS Home Price Index for March.
(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization for March.
(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada rate decision and Monetary Policy Report.
(2 p.m. ET) U.S. beige book
With Reuters and The Canadian Press