Equities
U.S. stock futures fell sharply early Monday as coronavirus cases continued to spike around the globe and investors head into the last full trading week before the U.S. election. Major European markets were down in morning trading on concerns over tougher restrictions to control the spread of the virus. TSX futures were also weaker as investors look ahead of the next Bank of Canada announcement later in the week.
Dow futures were down by nearly 300 points ahead of the North American open. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 are coming off their first negative week in four after efforts to reach a new coronavirus stimulus plan continue to drag on.
“It is becoming difficult for investors to keep a cool head,” Axi market analyst Milan Cutkovic said. “The number of new COVID-19 cases continue to rise rapidly, and an increasing number of European countries are moving towards another nationwide lockdown.”
“Whether there will be another major sell-off or a continuation of the stock market rally will likely depend on how quickly governments and central banks will react to the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said, adding it now looks likely that U.S. stimulus package will follow the Nov. 3 presidential election.
The U.S. has now reported record high numbers infections over the past two days. Over the weekend, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said the Trump administration can’t control the pandemic and is going to focus on vaccines and therapeutics. Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence continued campaigning on Sunday despite a COVID-19 outbreak among his aides.
In Europe, France also hit a record for new infections while Spain announced a state of emergency.
In Canada, investors will get the Bank of Canada’s next decision on interest rates on Wednesday. The central bank also releases its latest monetary policy report.
“RBC economists expect a steady hand from the BoC in this week’s meeting statement and MPR release, leaving the overnight target at 0.25 per cent, forward guidance on rates and QE unchanged, and maintaining its minimum $5-billioin/week of GoC bond purchases,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.
On the corporate side, energy shares will be in focus after the Sunday announcement that Cenovus Energy Inc. will buy Husky Energy Inc, creating Canada’s fourth-biggest energy company.
Cenovus, known for its Alberta oil sands operations, said on Sunday it will issue shares and stock-purchase warrants to acquire Husky. The $3.8-billion deal offers a 21-per-cent premium to Husky’s recent share prices, and Cenovus will also take on more than $6-billion in Husky debt.
South of the border, investors will get a flood of results from big tech names later in the week. Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet are all slated to release earnings this week.
Overseas, major European markets were down in morning trading with the pan-European STOXX 600 falling 0.72 per cent with tech stocks among the weakest performers. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.09 per cent. Germany’s DAX dropped 2.2 per cent. France’s CAC 40 lost 0.70 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.09 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.82 per cent. Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a public holiday.
Commodities
Demand concerns continued to weigh on crude prices as COVID-19 cases rose around the world.
The day range on Brent is US$40.36 to US$41.63. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$38.42 to US$39.74. Both benchmarks were down more than 2 per cent in early going.
Brent lost 2.7 per cent last week while WTI fell 2.5 per cent.
“At this stage of the oil demand recovery cycle, waning global demand due to COVID-19′s second and third wave mobility restrictions and more barrel coming to market due to Libya lifting the force majeure is unequivocally the most toxic elixir for oil markets to kick off a new week,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said in an early note.
“Fortunately, there are several vaccines in the pipeline, or we could have been looking at a pretty significant market reset this morning with COVID-19 flash points flaring up in virtually every corner of the globe this weekend.”
In addition to demand concerns, supply issues are also hitting sentiment. Libya’s National Oil Corp on Friday ended its force majeure on exports from two key ports and said production would reach 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in four weeks.
“New barrels of Libyan oil come at a time when the crude oil market had just faced the disappointment from the recently concluded OPEC+ ministerial panel when the organization made no new policy proposals,” Avtar Sandu, senior manager commodities at Phillip Futures in Singapore, told Reuters.
In other commodities, gold fell below the key psychological level of $1,900 to its lowest in more than a week.
Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,897.71 per ounce, after hitting US$1,890.19, its lowest since Oct. 15. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,900.50.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar fell in early going as the U.S. dollar gained against global counterparts and risk sentiment faded amid rising cases of coronavirus infection.
The range for the day so far on the loonie is 75.85 US cents to 76.18 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic releases on Monday’s calendar. Markets are awaiting Wednesday’s Bank of Canada rate decision and quarterly monetary policy report.
“USD is broadly firmer overnight,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said. “Weekend news was dominated by a further surge in virus infections in Europe and the imposition of more severe constraints on activity in Italy and Spain.”
The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 02 per cent to 92.95. Euro/U.S. dollar - the most traded currency pair and part of the index - fell 0.3 per cent at 1.1831, according to figures from Reuters.
The U.S. dollar was up 0.1 per cent against the Japanese yen at 104.87 .
The biggest losers among major currencies were the Norwegian crown and the Australian dollar.
The Australian dollar was last down 0.3 per cent at 71.18 US cents. The Norwegian currency fell 0.9 per cent to 9.3015 against the U.S. dollar.
More company news
Coca-Cola Co’s European bottler has made a US$6.6-billion buyout approach to Australian peer Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd. The takeover by Coca-Cola European Partners PLC would be the biggest involving Australia this year, but prices the target company below its market valuation in February - before the COVID-19 pandemic began to rock global markets.
The COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford produces a similar immune response in both older and younger adults, and adverse responses were lower among the elderly, British drug maker AstraZeneca Plc said on Monday. “It is encouraging to see immunogenicity responses were similar between older and younger adults and that reactogenicity was lower in older adults, where the COVID-19 disease severity is higher,” an AstraZeneca spokesman told Reuters.
Economic news
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for September.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press