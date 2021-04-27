Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Wall Street futures were in a holding pattern early Tuesday as investors await Wednesday’s Federal Reserve policy announcement and look ahead to results from Alphabet and Microsoft after the close of trading. Major European markets were flat. TSX futures were modestly lower.
Futures tied to all three major U.S. indexes were just above break even ahead of the North American open following a record finish Monday for both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The Dow ended with modest losses, declining 0.18 per cent on the day. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 0.36 per cent, boosted by copper stocks as the metal touched a 10-year high.
“Investors are likely to stand on the sidelines ahead of the FOMC meeting and the upcoming peak of the U.S. earnings season, so the consolidation is set to continue in the next 24 hours,” Axi market analyst Milan Cutkovic said.
“Strong earnings numbers are keeping Wall Street´s bullish mood intact.”
Investors will be closely watching results from Google-parent Alphabet and Microsoft after the close of trading. Both stocks hit record highs on Monday.
“Earnings expectations are strong on the back of the fast-growing and much lucrative cloud business for both companies,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst with Swissquote, said. said. “Any earnings miss could generate some profit taking, without however harming the solid positive trend in the Alphabet and Microsoft’s share prices.”
Shares of electric carmaker Tesla Inc. were down more than 2 per cent in premarket trading even after the company topped Wall Street’s first-quarter revenue forecasts. Tesla also posted record deliveries in the first quarter despite a global chip shortage that has slammed auto sector rivals, but its profit was not driven by auto sales.
In this country, Canadian National Railway, now in the midst of a battle to buy U.S.-based Kansas City Southern, raised its full-year forecasts for profit and volume growth. Canadian National now expects double-digit adjusted EPS growth for 2021 and high single-digit volume growth. The forecast was released after Monday’s close as the rail company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.23 cents in the latest quarter. Analysts had been looking for adjusted earnings of $1.24 in the quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Overseas, major European markets were mostly flat. The pan-European STOXX 600 was off 0.07 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.22 per cent. Britain’s FTSE was flat. France’s CAC fell 0.02 per cent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.46 per cent. The Bank of Japan announced Tuesday that it would keep monetary policy unchanged. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.04 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices steadied ahead of an OPEC+ monitoring meeting Tuesday although concern over the impact of spiking COVID-19 cases in India capped the modest advance.
The day range on Brent is US$65.66 to US$66.44. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$61.91 to US$62.74.
On Tuesday, the OPEC+ group will hold a monitoring meeting, which had originally been scheduled for April 28. A technical meeting on Monday had voiced concern about surging COVID-19 cases, although it kept its 2021 oil demand forecast unchanged.
“The global economic recovery seems to be firmly in place now that Europe is seeing COVID cases fall across most countries,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.
“India and Japan are big importers of oil but it seems that hit to the outlook has mostly been priced in.”
OPEC and its allies are set to begin pulling back production curbs starting in May as demand recovers from the pandemic. Markets, however, will be watch for indications that the worsening situation in India, the world’s third biggest crude importer, could change those plans.
“Oil prices are ticking up today on trader hopes that OPEC+ may address India’s demand destruction with supply policy amendments in its coming meeting,” Bjornar Tonhaugen of Rystad Energy said.
Later in the session, markets will also get the first of two weekly U.S. crude inventory reports with the release of figures from the American Petroleum Institute. Analysts are expecting to see an increase in crude stocks.
In other commodities, copper prices hit a 10-year high on Tuesday over supply worries in top producer Chile and as investors hope for an improvement in global demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hit US$9,965 a tonne, its highest since March 2011, before retreating to US$9,921 a tonne, still up 1.7 per cent, according to figures from Reuters.
“Copper is often considered a good gauge of economic activity, so the rally in copper certainly raises the question of whether this is Dr. Copper calling,” OANDA market analyst Sophie Griffiths said. “The recovery trade seems to be increasingly evident through commodities, particularly base metals and lumber.”
Gold prices, meanwhile, were little changed ahead of Wednesday’s Fed decision.
Spot gold was flat at US$1,780.86 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were little changed at US$1,780.70 per ounce.
Currencies
The Canadian dollar was trading around the mid-80-US-cent mark in early going as its U.S. counterpart held near recent lows against a basket of world currencies ahead of this week’s Fed decision.
The day range on the loonie is 80.53 US cents to 80.71 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic releases on Tuesday’s calendar. On Monday, the loonie touched its best level in six weeks against the greenback.
On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six peers, was less than 0.1 per cent higher at 90.972 in the London morning session, after dipping to the lowest since March 3 overnight at 90.679, according to figures from Reuters.
The U.S. dollar rose 0.2 per cent to 108.34 yen, continuing its bounce off the seven-week low of 107.48 reached Friday. The yen showed little reaction to the Bank of Japan’s decision to keep policy unchanged, which was largely expected by markets.
The euro slid 0.1 per cent to $1.2069, but held near the two-month high of US$1.2117 reached Monday.
The Australian dollar, often viewed as a barometer of risk appetite, eased 0.3 per cent to US$0.7781, after an earlier rally brought it near its best level in five weeks.
More company news
BP’s first-quarter profit more than tripled from a year earlier to $2.6-billion, exceeding expectations, boosted by stronger oil prices and bumper revenue from natural gas trading. The energy company said it is committed to buying back shares after its net debt dropped below its target of $35 billion, earlier than expected.
UBS posted a 14-per-cent rise in first quarter net profit, as the world’s largest wealth manager unveiled a $774-million revenue hit from the default of U.S. investment firm Archegos which took the shine off record high client activity levels. First-quarter net profit of $1.824-billion overshot median expectations for $1.591-billion in a poll of 20 analysts compiled by the bank.
Economic news
(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20-city) for February.
(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for February.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for April.
Also: U.S. Fed meeting begins.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press