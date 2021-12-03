Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Wall Street futures were down modestly early Friday ahead of the release of November jobs figures. Major European markets were mostly mixed in morning trading. TSX futures were slightly weaker with bank earnings continuing to put financial stocks in focus.

Key U.S. indexes were wavering around break even in the early premarket period. On Thursday, stocks continued their rollercoaster week with the Dow spiking more than 600 points while the S&P 500 added 1.4 per cent and the Nasdaq rallied 0.8 per cent. Despite the most recent advance, all three were still modestly negative for the week heading into Friday’s session. The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 1.45 per cent with financials gaining more than 2 per cent amid dividend hikes and share buyback announcements from some of the country’s biggest banks.

On Friday, markets get jobs data on both sides of the border.

In the U.S., economists are expecting a solid month of hiring, with forecasts calling for the creation of more than 500,000 jobs for the month. A strong number will be seen as reinforcing the Federal Reserve’s recent hawkish tone.

In Canada, economists are expecting to see continued gains, although at a more modest rate that that seen in recent months. The report is the last major piece of economic data ahead of next week’s Bank of Canada policy announcement. In October, Statistics Canada said the Canadian economy generated 31,000 new jobs.

“Our economists forecast that employment rose another 40,000 in November (close to consensus), led by further improvement in high-contact services sectors, where the bulk of remaining labour market weakness remains,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

“Even in those industries, labour shortages appear set to intensify as demand for workers and job vacancies surge.”

On the corporate side, Bank of Montreal released earnings ahead of the bell, marking the last of Big Five to report.

BMO’s net income excluding one-off items rose to $2.23-billion, or $3.33 per share, in the three months ended Oct. 31, compared with $1.61-billion, or $2.41 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected $3.21 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The bank also hiked its dividend 25 per cent to $1.33, up from $1.06 in each of the last six quarters.

The Globe’s James Bradshaw reports that fourth-quarter profits moved in opposite directions at Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, continuing a string of mixed earnings for Canada’s banks as they respond to an uncertain economic outlook. TD and CIBC released results on Thursday.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.15 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.16 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.22 per cent and 0.09 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 1 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.09 per cent. Tech stocks in Hong Kong fell after Chinese ride-sharing giant Didi Global announced plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange just six months after its debut. The company plans to list in Hong Kong.

Crude prices gained in early going after OPEC+ members kept their current production plan in place but indicated they will continue to monitor the developments with the Omicron variant and the potential market impact.

The day range on Brent is US$69.53 to US$72.10. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$62.43 to US$68.71. Both benchmarks gained more than 1 per cent during the previous session and were up by more than 2 per cent early Friday morning.

On Thursday, the OPEC+ group agreed to continue with their plan to increase production by 400,000 barrels a day in January. However, they also indicated that they could convene again ahead of the planned Jan. 4 meeting if market conditions make it necessary.

“OPEC+ has left a huge poison pill in their statement, retaining the right to convene an immediate meeting and to change their mind if omicron continues to send oil prices lower,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffery Halley said.

“That has made it dangerous to be short at these levels and the net effect was to lift prices higher, after the market sold immediately on the headline, before reading the small print.”

In other commodities, gold prices were heading for a third consecutive weekly loss as recent hawkish Fed comments suggest a sooner-than-expected end to pandemic era asset purchases.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at US$1,766.03 per ounce early Friday, after hitting its lowest in nearly a month on Thursday.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,767.10.

“Gold’s inability to rally with skyrocketing risk aversion, a weaker U.S. dollar or weaker U.S. yields remains deeply concerning,” Mr. Halley said.

The Canadian dollar was weaker in early going as its U.S. counterpart gained against most major world currencies.

The day range on the loonie is 77.85 US cents to 78.13 US cents.

Canadian investors will be watching the November jobs numbers, due just ahead of the North American open.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, gained 0.2 per cent to 96.283, putting on course for a weekly advance. That would be a sixth weekly gain, the longest stretch since January 2015, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro slid 0.1 per cent to US$1.1291, consolidating after its drop to an almost 17-month low at US$1.1186 last week. Britain’s pound was down 0.2 per cent at US$1.3271.

The Australian dollar dropped 0.5 per cent to a new 13-month low of US$0.7055, falling for a fourth consecutive session.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for November.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls for November.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit services/composite PMI for November.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for October.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM services PMI for November.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press