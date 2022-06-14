Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Equities

Wall Street futures bounced early Tuesday with sentiment remaining fragile as the Federal Reserve begins its two days of meetings leading up to tomorrow’s rate decision. Major European markets were choppy in early trading. TSX futures also advanced as crude prices steadied.

Futures linked to the three key indexes were all above water in the early premarket period following the previous sessions deep rout, which saw the S&P 500 drop back into bear territory. The S&P 500 fell nearly 4 per cent on Monday, while the Dow lost more than 800 points. The Nasdaq finished down 4.7 per cent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index finished down 2.6 per cent, ending in correction territory. A correction is defined as being 10 per cent below its record closing high.

Traders have been nervously awaiting the Fed’s next policy decision after last week’s hot reading on U.S. inflation in May. Markets have been increasingly betting that that the powerful U.S. central bank will raise rates by 75 basis points in a bid to curb rising price pressures.

“The market now sees 200 basis points in the next three meetings, including the possibility of a 75-basis-point hike this week,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said.

“The widespread consensus is that equities have yet to bottom out with the second waves of earnings slashes, lower consumer demand and expected slowing global data dotting the horizon. At least the market is coming to terms with the global inflation problem and moving in the right direction by acknowledging it.”

The Fed begins its two-day meeting today and delivers its policy decision at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

In this country, retailer Roots Inc. reports results ahead of the market open.

On the economic side, Canadian factory sales for April are due from Statistics Canada this morning. In March, sales rose 2.5 per cent, largely on the back of higher prices with gains being led by petroleum and coal products. An early estimate from Statscan puts the April increase at 1.6 per cent.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was off 0.06 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.22 per cent. Germany’s DAX was up 0.15 per cent while France’s CAC 40 fell 0.52 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 1.32 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was flat.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher in early going with tight supply outweighing worries about a possible recession and the impact of COVID-19 curbs in China on demand.

The day range on Brent is US$123.79 to US$121.63. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$122.37 to US$120.38.

“The continuing squeeze on refined products globally, as well as a lack of investment to bring online more supplies from OPEC members, or other sources, means lost Russian production is nowhere near being covered by global markets,” OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.

“Adding to the noise is news that Libyan production has fallen from 1.1 million barrels per day to just 0.10 million bpd. Not a game-changer in normal times, but with the current situation, it is certainly enough to keep prices elevated.”

Meanwhile, Reuters reports that UBS raised its Brent price forecast to US$130 a barrel for end-September and to US$125 for the subsequent three quarters, up from US$115 previously. The bank cited “low oil inventories, dwindling spare capacity, and the risk of supply growth lagging demand growth” among the reasons.

Later in the day, markets will get the first of two weekly U.S. inventory reports, with fresh numbers from the American Petroleum Institute. More official figures will follow on Wednesday from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Markets are expecting weekly crude inventories to have fallen by 1.2 million barrels for the week ended June 3.

In other commodities, gold prices edged up from four-week lows.

Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,824.21 per ounce by early Tuesday morning, after falling to its lowest since May 19 at US$1,810.90 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,827.80.

“Only a sharp US dollar correction lower is likely to alleviate selling pressure on gold,” Mr. Halley said.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker while its U.S. counterpart held near 20-year highs as markets bet on an aggressive rate move by the Fed.

The day range on the loonie is 77.40 US cents to 77.73 US cents.

“The CAD, along with its commodity peers, continues to underperform, Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist with Scotibank, said. “Higher volatility is undercutting support for the CAD and the near two big figure jump in the USD since the start of the week and 3.3-per-cent straight line rise in the USD since last Wednesday suggests there is little to do but watch and see where the CAD can settle in this volatile environment.”

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of world currencies, managed a two-decade high of 105.29 on rising expectations of an outsize rate move by the Fed and was trading just shy of that by early Tuesday morning.

“USD has reversed a small part of yesterday’s gains as bonds and equities have both recovered after closing at the lows yesterday,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was down modestly at 3.316 per cent. Rate expectations took the yield as high as 3.44 per cent on Monday.

More company news

Spirit Airlines Inc said on Tuesday it was in talks with JetBlue Airways Corp about a sweetened buyout proposal from the bigger peer.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales and new orders for April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian new motor vehicle sales for April

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI for May.

Also: U.S. Fed meeting begins

With Reuters and The Canadian Press