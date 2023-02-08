Equities

Wall Street futures slid early Wednesday in the wake of comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell a day earlier. Major European markets were positive. TSX futures were little changed.

Futures linked to the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq all sat below break even in the early premarket period. On Tuesday, all three saw a volatile session before ending in positive territory. The Nasdaq closed up 1.9 per cent while the S&P 500 added 1.29 per cent and the Dow gained 0.78 per cent. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the session up 0.47 per cent.

“Investors appear a little relieved at Fed Chair Jerome Powell sticking to last week’s script despite Friday’s jobs report indicating that the labour market remains red hot,” OANDA senior analyst Craig Erlam said.

“It would appear traders had become a little more defensive on the expectation of a hawkish shift but Powell refrained from taking the leap.”

In his remarks, Mr. Powell said this is expected to be a year of “significant declines in inflation.” The comments offered some solace to investors who had grown concern that the Fed would continue to be aggressive on rate hikes after last week’s employment report showed hiring in the U.S. economy jumped by more than 500,000 positions.

In Canada, meanwhile, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem reinforced the idea that the central bank is entering a new phase in its fight against inflation, saying he doesn’t expect to continue raising interest rates.

Later Wednesday, the Bank of Canada will release its summary of deliberations from its Jan. 25 policy meeting when it raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point - the eighth increase in a row - but also signalled a pause in its tightening campaign.

The move is the first time the central bank will offer a glimpse into the deliberations.

“The minutes will be watched for any additional details on what led the BoC to announce an expected pause in interest rate hikes after what may have been the last increase of this cycle at that meeting,” Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy, said.

The release is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET.

On the corporate side, Wall Street will get results from Walt Disney Co. after the close of trading.

In Canada, insurers Sun Life and Great-West Lifeco both release results after the end of the trading day.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.79 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.77 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.80 per cent and 0.55 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.29 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.07 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices rose in early trading after an industry report showed a decline in weekly inventories and concerns over the course of U.S. interest rates abated.

The day range on Brent was US$83.51 to US$84.85 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$77.08 to US$78.44.

Both benchmarks were up more than 1 per cent early Wednesday morning marking a third straight day of gains.

“In the wake of the firm [U.S. jobs] number and somewhat delayed action, macro investors have pivoted from selling oil contacts as an expression of the deflationary theme to pricing in a reflationary impulse as the U.S. economy is shedding recessionary concerns after Chair Powell did not signal a higher terminal rate was on the cards at this time,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said in an early note.

Prices were also underpinned by the latest report from the American Petroleum Institute which showed that weekly crude inventories fell by 2.2 per cent last week.

Attention now turns to more official U.S. government inventory numbers with the release of fresh figures later this morning from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

In other commodities, gold prices saw gains extend to a third consecutive session as the U.S. dollar slid as markets reacted to the latest Fed comments.

Spot gold rose 0.6 per cent to US$1,884.06 per ounce by early Wednesday morning. U.S. gold futures added 0.4 per cent to US$1,883.20.

“The yellow metal has been on a phenomenal run since early December and a correction was growing ever more likely,” OANDA’s Craig Erlam said. “While traders have welcomed Powell’s consistent stance, it may not be enough to save gold and a deeper correction could well be on the cards.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar advanced while its U.S. counterpart pulled back after the Fed continued to signal confidence that inflationary pressures will continue to ease.

The day range on the loonie was 74.57 US cents to 74.85 US cents in the early premarket period.

Canadian investors will get the Bank of Canada deliberations for its most recent meeting later today but the next big economic report comes Friday with the release of January’s employment figures.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index fell 0.19 per cent to 103.1 on Wednesday, after slipping 0.3 per cent in the previous session, according to figures from Reuters.

The euro was last up 0.21 per cent at US$1.075, after falling to US$1.067 in the previous session, its lowest since Jan. 9.

Britain’s pound rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.209, rebounding from Tuesday’s one-month low of US$1.196.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was slightly lower at 3.657 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for December.

(1:30 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada’s Summary of Deliberations for the Jan. 25 decision is released.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press