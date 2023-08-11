Monday August 14

(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Senior Loan Officer Survey for Q2.

Earnings include: Africa Oil Corp.; Boralex Inc.; Cargojet Inc.; Premium Brands Holdings Corp.

--

Tuesday August 15

China industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investments

Japan GDP, industrial production and department store sales

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian CPI for July. The Street is expecting a rise of 0.3 per cent from June and up 3.0 per cent year-over-year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales and new orders for June. Estimates are month-over-month declines of 2.0 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s new motor vehicle sales for June. Estimate is a year-over-year rise of 14.0 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for July. The Street expects a rise of 0.4 per cent from June.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for July. The consensus forecast is an increase of 0.2 per cent from June and down 4.5 per cent year-over-year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for August.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s existing home sales and average prices for July. Estimates are increases of 10.0 per cent and 3.5 per cent year-over-year, respectively.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for July. Estimate is a year-over-year drop of 1.5 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index for August.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for June.

Earnings include: Dream Unlimited Corp.; Home Depot Inc.; Osisko Mining Corp.; Suncor Energy Inc.

--

Wednesday August 16

Euro zone GDP and industrial production

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for July. Estimate is an annualized rate slide of 5.8 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for June. Analysts expect a decline of 4.4 per cent from May.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. housing starts for July. The consensus forecast is a rise of 1.1 per cent on annualized rate basis.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for July. Consensus is an annualized rate increase of 2.0 per cent.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization for July.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed minutes from July 25-26 meeting are released

Earnings include: Birchcliff Energy Ltd.; Cisco Systems Inc.; Lithium Americas Corp.; NFI Group Inc.; Target Corp.; TJX Companies Inc.

--

Thursday August 17

Japan trade balance and core machine orders

Euro zone trade balance

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian international securities transactions for June.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Aug. 12. Estimate is 240,000, down 8,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for August.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for July.

Earnings include: Applied Materials Inc.; Walmart Inc.

--

Friday August 18

Japan and Euro zone CPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indexes for July. Estimates are month-over-month increases of 0.1 per cent and 1.0 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian construction investment for June.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian household and mortgage credit for June.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. quarterly services survey for Q2.

Earnings include: Deere & Co.; Estee Lauder Companies Inc.; Palo Alto Networks Inc.