Monday, July 31

China releases purchasing managers indexes for July. Japan releases June retail sales and industrial production data, plus July consumer confidence.

Euro area releases real GDP for second quarter, plus July consumer price indexes.

Earnings include: Avis Budget Group Inc, Loews

--

Tuesday, Aug. 1

China releases the Caixin manufacturing PMI for July, and Japan releases its latest jobless data and manufacturing PMI.

Euro area releases manufacturing PMIs and jobs reports. The UK releases both nationwide house prices and its manufacturing PMI.

930 am ET: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for July

10 am ET: U.S. construction spending for June.

10 am ET: U.S. job openings and labour turnover survey.

10 am ET: U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI

North American auto sales

Earnings include: Merck, Toyota Motor, Pfizer, AMD, HSBC, Caterpillar, Starbucks, Uber, Marriott International, Molson Coors Brewing, Mosaic, Norwegian Cruise Line, RioCan REIT, Dream Industrial REIT, EQB, Neighbourly Pharmacy

--

Wednesday, Aug. 2

815 am ET: ADP U.S. National Employment Report for July

Earnings include: Shopify, CVS Health, McKesson, Suncor Energy, Waste Connections, Nutrien, Kraft Heinz, Yum! Brands, Fortis, Tourmaline Oil, Cameco, Clorox, MGM, Fox Corp., Ceridian, Zillow, U-Haul Holding, Robinhood Markets, IGM Financial, Bausch + Lomb, Kinross Gold, Bausch + Lomb, Colliers International, B2Gold, Capital Power, Capstone Mining, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Spin Master, Tripadvisor, InterRent REIT, Ballard Power, Artis REIT, NFI Group, Slate Office REIT, Thomson Reuters, Tupperware Brands

--

Thursday, Aug 3

China and Japan releases PMI services data.

Euro area releases July services PMI data, as well as its latest producer price index. Germany releases its trade surplus, Italy its retail sales and the UK its services PMI.

Bank of England policy announcement.

830 am ET: U.S. jobless claims for last week.

830 am ET: U.S. second quarter productivity and unit labour costs.

945 am ET: S&P Global Services/Composite PMI for July

10 am ET: U.S. factory orders for June. Consensus is for a rise of 1.8%, faster than May’s 0.3%.

10 am ET: U.S. ISM Services PMI

Earnings include: Apple, Amazon, ConocoPhillips, Airbnb, Booking, Canadian Natural Resources, BCE, Warner Bros. Discovery, Fairfax Financial, Kellogg, Pembina Pipeline, Brookfield Infrastructure, Open Text, DraftKings, Hyatt, Ivanhoe Mines, iA Financial, Hasbro, Canadian Apartment REIT, Gildan Activewear, SNC-Lavalin Group, Parkland Fuel, Bombardier, Hilton Grand Vacations, Bausch Health, Definity Financial, TransAlta Renewables, Lightspeed Commerce, Maple Leaf Foods, Jamieson Wellness, Interfor, Cascades, Algoma Steel, Lion Electric, Canaccord Genuity, Silvercorp Metals, Chorus Aviation, Plaza Retail REIT, Western Forest Products, True North Commercial REIT

--

Friday, Aug 4

Euro area retails sales for June, plus Germany factory orders, and France and Italy industrial production.

OPEC meeting

830 am ET: Canada’s July employment report. Consensus is net job gains of 25,000, which would be down from June’s job gains of 59,900. The unemployment rate is expected to rise one notch to 5.5%. Average hourly wages are expected to be up 4.2% from a year earlier, marking no change from June’s reading.

830 am ET: U.S. nonfarm payrolls for July. Consensus is for net job gains of 200,000, down modestly from gains of 209,000 in June. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 4.2%. Average hourly earnings are expected to be up 0.3% from the previous month.

10 am ET: Canada Ivey PMI

10 am ET: Global Supply Chain Pressure Index

Earnings include: Enbridge, Telus, Magna International, Brookfield Renewable, Brookfield Business, TransAlta, Dentalcorp Holdings, AMC Networks, Boston Pizza Royalties, Dorel Industries