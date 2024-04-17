David Rosenberg: Budget 2024 deserves a failing grade and will make the fight against inflation even harder

Canada’s governing Liberal Party Tuesday announced a 2024 Budget Statement that will see spending increase by more than C$53 billion over the next five years compared to what was announced in the Fall Economic Statement just six months ago.

Absolutely incredible.

This new expenditure will be partially offset by (misguided) capital gains tax increases, and still leaves the country’s deficit running near C$40 billion right through the 2026 fiscal year and modestly above the levels that were previously projected. At no time in the next four years is the federal debt forecast to come in below 40% relative to GDP, which is a travesty (seeing as when we add provincial obligations to the federal largess, the total general government debt-to-GDP ratio is bumping against 90% compared with barely over 70% two decades ago).

The 2024 Budget does nothing to arrest the persistent post-COVID-19 fiscal slippage that has been allowed during Prime Minister Trudeau’s third mandate, while also raising the tax burden at a time when Canadian businesses are struggling for competitiveness and productivity. The fresh spending growth will also only make the Bank of Canada’s job of bringing interest rates down from their very high levels that much tougher — as if ignoring the central bank’s intent to crush inflation once and for all.

Not to mention that by lopping on more spending at this time, thereby impeding the Bank from cutting rates more forcefully, what this budget does is make the fiscal deficits that much more structural in nature in the sense that public debt charges are destined to swell from C$47 billion this year to C$57 billion three years out — by which time, interest on the debt will be exceeding the deficit itself by a significant amount.

Going into the details, this Budget introduces C$53 billion in new spending over the next five years, raising total program spending (excluding debt service charges) to 16% of GDP in 2024/25, up from 15.6% in 2023/24 and a full percentage point higher than the 15% projected for 2024/25 in the 2021 budget. The pre-COVID-19 norm on this ratio was 14.5%. On a C$2.8 trillion nominal GDP base, this is a very serious deviation. On average, the deficit now promises to be around +C$2 billion higher annually over the next five years than was forecast in the Fall Economic Statement. That’s an enormous miss over a period during which a normalization and rationalization from the expansionary COVID-19 days was in order. Imagine what happens to fiscal finances if the economy ever does slip into an official recession — this Liberal government, in stark contrast to its predecessor in the 1990s but in keeping with the Pierre Trudeau era of the 1970s, has left the country’s balance sheet deeply vulnerable if the economy does end up tipping over.

Of that new C$53 billion in new spending measures, C$19 billion is being allocated to housing initiatives (beyond the measures introduced in the fall statement, and one of the positive aspects of the budget) and higher social spending on health and welfare. The defense budget has received nearly C$10 billion, in a move that will build solidarity with Canada’s NATO allies. While there were measures we liked from a policy perspective, a sense of prioritization and control was sorely lacking — no major cuts were made to offset the new spending, so the deficit grows and the overall economic impact will be negative, in our view.

In a limited attempt to make offsets on the revenue side of the equation, the Trudeau government introduced new tax measures headlined by higher capital gains taxes on individuals and corporations (with the inclusion rate rising from 50% to 66.7%, limited to corporations, trusts, and individuals with gains above +C$250k). This C$19.4 billion tax grab (over the next five years) occurs alongside higher excise duties on tobacco products and vapes, which are expected to raise another C$21.9 billion. Under this budget, the lifetime capital gains exemption on the disposition of small firms will increase as well and become indexed to inflation. The changes in the treatment of capital gains are bound to distort incentives in the private sector and work against the one key source for supply-side growth that Canada has been lacking for many years — risk-taking and capital deepening. What’s more, these higher taxes will hurt Canadian competitiveness and investment at a time when productivity has flatlined and real per capita incomes are in secular decay.

Those major revenue and expenditure measures together leave the deficit at 1.3% of GDP in 2024/25 (hardly much of an improvement from 1.4% this fiscal year), and 1.2% in 2025/26. With debt service costs of 1.8% of GDP, that puts Canada in a primary surplus at present (if you believe that’s where the deficit will actually land). In abstract, that’s actually not bad compared to peers (it certainly looks a lot better than the fiscal situation in the U.S.), but the point is that the direction of travel is entirely wrong, and an opportunity was missed to put Canada on sounder fiscal footing, but instead we’ve seen a deterioration on the spending side and a heavier tax burden. We have witnessed continuous fiscal slippage in the wake of COVID-19. That shifts the onus of responsibility and restraint onto the Bank of Canada and hurts its ability to normalize policy. And that in turn raises fiscal debt service costs — a very public example of a government shooting itself in the foot.

Adding to our concern over the fiscal outlook is that some of the economic assumptions underlying the projections look a tad optimistic (though this at least is not the fault of the government — forecasts are taken from a panel of private sector economists). GDP projections of +0.7% in 2024 are probably reasonable, but the rapid snap-back to +2% predicted from 2025 onward is far from guaranteed, and the risk is very much skewed to the downside. More importantly, the 2024 assumed inflation level is roughly +3%. Tuesday’s CPI release already showed almost every measure of inflation running below that level, and trending downward fast.

So, the nominal growth number of 3.8% that the revenue projections are built on is unlikely to pan out, and the deficit will likely end up deeper than projected. Not only that, but the budget forecast that short-term interest rates plunge over 150 basis points from now to the end of next year may end up being pie-in-the-sky because the very nature of the spending stimulus in this document could work against that forecast coming to fruition.

In anticipation of this budget, former Liberal government minister and former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge said it was set to be the “worst since 1982.” We can’t argue that it ranks up there among the more misguided budgets we’ve seen (though the crisis-inducing 1994 budget gives it a run for its money). We now await the economic, financial and political fallout. In essence, the surge in borrowing requirements is hardly good news for the GoC bond market; the incremental spending growth is at odds with BoC policy, and the shifting tax regime, at the margin, will keep productivity on its secular downtrend and the antidote for this anti-competitive budget will be a future of ongoing Canadian dollar depreciation — which will only make us all poorer as a nation.

Ergo, this budget deserves a failing grade.

David Rosenberg is founder of Rosenberg Research, and author of the daily economic report, Breakfast with Dave.

