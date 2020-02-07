Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
A group of equity analysts on the Street downgraded Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) on Friday, seeing increased uncertainty in both the company and the industry following its announcement of 500 layoffs and the retirement of chief executive officer Terry Booth.
Shares of the Edmonton-based producer were halted on Thursday afternoon prior to the after-market announcement, which also included amendments to its credit facility as well as its plan to take a $740-million to $775-million writedown on goodwill, and an impairment charge of between $190-million and $225-million.
"Aurora announced sweeping and transformational changes across the company," said Desjardins Securities' John Chu. "In addition to seeking new leadership, it announced writedowns, a cost rationalization and amendments to its credit facilities with a focus toward reaching positive EBITDA. Management’s guidance for the upcoming quarters also suggests underwhelming sales growth, which is concerning given continued strong industry sales growth."
Mr. Chu moved his rating for Aurora shares to "hold" from "buy," calling it a "show-me story."
"We have adjusted our net revenue forecast to reflect management’s 2Q guidance and factored in more modest growth for the next few quarters thereafter. We maintained our overall growth outlook for the company for FY22 and FY23, but with a lower sales base in FY20 our revenue projections are considerably lower. We also assumed higher SG&A-related expenses than management’s target of $40–45-million until we see more evidence of management executing this strategy. Our FY21 EBITDA estimate of $45-million remains below Aurora’s covenant of$51-million for now until we see more evidence the company can reach this target."
Mr. Chu lowered his target for Aurora shares to $3.25 from $6.50. The average target on the Street is $4.40, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.
“A potential upside of 22 per cent for the fast-growing cannabis sectors warrants a Hold rating at this time,” he said.
Elsewhere,Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley moved Aurora to “hold” from “speculative buy” with a $3 target, falling from $6.
“Although we don’t view the departure of Mr. Booth in isolation to be a concern, after disappointing FQ1 results, increasing industry headwinds and now surprisingly muted expectations for Aurora’s remaining FY20, we have made substantial downward revisions to our model,” he said. “We have lowered our near-term domestic top-line forecasts to align with management’s guided ranges and removed all growth from our near-term international estimates. Although we recognize that the expected international impairments are non-cash in nature, their magnitude suggests significant growth headwinds. Further, after increasing the discount rates by 200 basis points for each of our SOTP [sum-of-the-parts] valuations, the net impact results in a reduction in our forward valuation of ACB.”
=====
Saputo Inc. (SAP-T) continued to display “improving” fundamentals with its “solid” third-quarter financial results, said Desjardins Securities analyst Chris Li.
On Thursday, the Montreal-based company reported adjusted earnings per share of 50 cents, exceeding the consensus expectation on the Street by 2 cents.
The analyst said the results are a "clear sign" that industry conditions are improving, and that Saputo is "executing well and controlling the controllable."
"The beat came from International while the other geographies were largely in-line/slightly lower than expected. We believe the solid results are a clear sign that industry conditions are improving and SAP is doing a good job controlling the controllable," said Mr. Li. "In Canada, competitive conditions continue to ease as key players behave more rationally and SAP is able to recapture profitable sales volume. In the U.S., slowing growth in milk production and declining inventories should support cheese prices. Ingredient prices are expected to remain volatile over the next 6–9 months. For International, measures implemented to compensate for increased competition and lower raw milk production in Australia are working with capacity utilization expected to be in the high 90-per-cent level. A well-balanced global dairy market should support a positive outlook for commodity pricing.
"While dairy is still a viable business, SAP is wisely capitalizing on the growing consumer demand, and leveraging its manufacturing expertise and asset base to co-pack for non-dairy beverage companies on a long-term partnership basis (North America and Australia). SAP has named a senior VP to lead this initiative. At this stage, the focus is on co-packing for third-party brands with M&A opportunities over the longer term."
Mr. Li raised his 2020 and 2021 EPS estimates to $1.79 and $1.96, respectively, from $1.76 and $1.93.
That led him to increase his target for the stock to $45 from $43 with a “hold” rating (unchanged). The average on the Street is $45.06.
“At 21 times forward P/E and 10-per-cent EPS growth, we believe current valuation largely reflects improving industry fundamentals with M&A the key long-term value driver,” he said. “All else equal, we will wait for the stock to get closer to $39 (20 times forward P/E) before potentially becoming more positive.”
=====
Credit Suisse initiated coverage of Canadian large-cap life insurances companies with a cautiously optimistic view of the sector on Friday.
The firm gave Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T) an “outperform” rating and $71 target. The average on the Street is $65.35.
It gave Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T) a “neutral” rating and $37 target (versus a $34.10 average).
Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC-T) also received a “neutral” rating with a $29 target (versus $31.25).
=====
After reporting a “healthy” operating performance in the fourth quarter, Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild thinks Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP.UN-T) should like see “strong” net asset value growth through a combination of strengthening office fundamentals in its core markets and “large” number of value-creation opportunities.
"Over the past year, the REIT raised a substantial amount of new equity to fund growth, reduce leverage, and fund its large value-creation pipeline," he said. "While this equity is dilutive in the near term, it reduces Allied’s risk profile materially, and provides it the capital to fund its near-term development pipeline."
Following Wednesday's release of better-than-anticipated quarterly results, Mr. Rothschild raised his funds from operations expectations for both 2020 and 2021.
That prompted him to increase his target price for Allied units to $59 from $55 with a “hold” rating (unchanged). The average on the Street is $58.27.
“The REIT is well positioned to continue to produce both cash flow and NAV growth for several years,” the analyst said. “Of note, with a large footprint in downtown Toronto, many of its properties can be redeveloped to take advantage of rising land values. For this reason, valuing the current portfolio is extremely difficult and likely to understate the true value of the REIT. Currently, Allied has approximately 1.9 million sf of GLA under development, and has received zoning approval for a number of redevelopment projects which will likely be initiated in the coming years”
=====
In other analyst actions:
BMO Nesbitt Burns cut Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC-T) to “market perform” from “outperform” with a $61 target, down from $62. The average on the Street is $59.83.
