Friday’s Insider Report: CEO accumulates shares of this beaten-down stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Emera Inc. (EMA-T)
On Nov. 18, Richard Sergel, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $163,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 3,000 shares at a cost per share of $54.37, increasing his account balance to 6,500 shares.
In a news release issued on Sept. 27, the company announced that its board of directors approved a dividend increase, and raised its dividend growth rate target to 5 per cent from 4 per cent. The current annualized dividend yield is 4.45 per cent.
Sierra Wireless Inc. (SW-T)
On Nov. 15, president and chief executive officer Kent Thexton purchased 10,000 shares at a price per share of $10.45, lifting his account’s holdings to 53,278 shares.
Year-to-date, the share price is down 39 per cent.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
Air Canada (AC-T)
On Nov. 18, chief commercial officer Lucie Guillemette exercised her options, receiving 19,531 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $10.71, and sold 19,531 shares at an average price per share of approximately $49.24, leaving 19,311 shares in her account. Net proceeds, excluding trading fees, totalled over $752,000.
Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG-T)
On Nov. 15, chief technology officer and vice-president of research and development Long Nghiem sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $8.48, trimming his portfolio’s position to 809,302 shares.