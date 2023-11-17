Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a dividend stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by the CEO.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T)

On Nov. 8, president and chief executive officer Vern Yu bought 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $26.586, increasing the holdings in this particular account to 82,960 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $1.3 million.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 28 cents per share, or $1.12 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of just over 4 per cent.

On Nov. 15, the stock closed at a 52-week high.

The following three stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Brookfield Corp. (BN-T)

On Nov. 10, vice-chair Jeff Blidner sold 25,000 shares at a price per share of $44.3359 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Blidner Family Foundation), leaving 906,473 shares in this specific account. Proceeds totaled more than $1.1-million, excluding trading fees.

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T)

On Nov. 9, senior vice-president and chief stakeholder relations officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares at a price per share of $153.4575, leaving 5,844 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled nearly $920,000, excluding trading fees.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT-T)

On Nov.9, Robert Engbloom, who sits on the board of directors, sold 9,200 shares at a price per share of $27.54 in the public market. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $253,000, excluding commission charges. This specific account now holds 30,000 shares.

