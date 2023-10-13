Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (LAAC-T)

Between Oct. 5-10, John Kanellitsas bought a total of 349,300 shares at an average cost per share of roughly US$6.44, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 2,005,056 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded US$2.2-million.

On Oct. 3, Lithium Americas Corp. reorganized into two companies, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (LAAC-T), also known as Lithium Argentina, and a new Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC-T). Mr. Kanellitsas is the executive chairman, president and interim chief executive officer of Lithium Argentina.

**

The following two securities have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (AYA-T)

On Oct. 6, vice-president - corporate development and investor relations Alex Ball sold 29,200 shares at a price per share of $7, reducing this specific account’s position to 5,800 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled more than $204,000, not including commission charges.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DIR-UN-T)

On Oct. 10, Michael Cooper, who sits on the board of trustees, sold 800,000 shares at a price per share of $13.02 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Sweet Dream Corp.), eliminating his position in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $10 million, excluding trading fees.

Mr. Cooper is the founder of Dream Asset Management Corp. and the chair and chief executive officer of Dream Office REIT (D.UN-T).

**

The following stock has had both recent buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG-T)

Between Oct. 2-11, Ken Dedeluk, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 207,400 shares at an average price per share of roughly $9.12 for two accounts, after which one account held 340,000 shares and a different account (RRSP) held 462,700 shares.

Previously, we reported the following trades:

On Sept. 28 and 29, chief executive officer Pramod Jain invested more than $142,000 in shares of CMG. He purchased a total of 16,738 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $8.54. After these trades, this specific account held 27,236 shares.

Between Sept. 27-29, Mr. Dedeluk sold a total of 45,100 shares at an average price per share of roughly $8.63. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $389,000, excluding trading fees.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.