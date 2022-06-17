Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news

Aimia Inc. (AIM-T) announced TSX approval to buy back up to 10 per cent of its shares through the establishment of a normal course issuer bid (NCIB). Aimia has received approval to purchase for cancellation up to 7,780,322 of its common shares over the next year.

**

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB.UN-T) announced the acquisition of an industrial property in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que. for $15-million and the concurrent sale of property in Magog, Qué. for $1.8-million.

**

Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA-T) reported revenues increased 54 per cent to $120-million for its fourth quarter ended March 31, compared to $78-million for the same quarter last year. The expectation was for revenue of $112.7-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Its net loss of $7.3-million, or 8 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $2.5-million, or 4 cents per share, for the same quarter last year.

**

Hexo Corp. (HEXO-T) issued a release noting that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zenabis Global Inc. and its subsidiaries, have filed a petition with the Superior Court of QuEbec for protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) to restructure its business and financial affairs.

Hexo added that the CCAA petition is limited to the Zenabis Group and “neither Hexo Corp. nor any of its subsidiaries, other than the members of the Zenabis Group, are petitioners or parties to the CCAA proceedings.”

**

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF-T) announced an equipment financing agreement, with initial funding of US$37-million, with NYDIG ABL LLC (NYDIG). The company also said it has reduced its US$100-million Bitcoin(BTC)-backed credit facility with Galaxy Digital LLC by US$34-million to US$66-million via the sale of 1,500 of its BTC holdings.

“We have proactively taken non-dilutive strategic actions to increase our financial liquidity and flexibility during this period of macroeconomic crypto challenges,” said Jeff Lucas, chief financial officer of Bitfarms.

