Statistics Canada revealed an overall stronger-than-expected January jobs report this morning, with the number of new jobs about double economists’ expectations and the unemployment rate posting its first decline in 13 months.

Canada’s economy added net 37,300 jobs in January, while the unemployment rate edged down to 5.7% from 5.8% in December, mainly because fewer people were seeking jobs. The participation rate fell to 65.3% from 65.5% in December. Economists were looking for an unemployment rate of 5.9%.

Beneath the surface, there were signs that inflationary pressures were easing, however. For instance, average hourly wage growth for permanent employees slowed to 5.3% in the month from 5.7% in December.

Markets didn’t display a lot of reaction to the jobs data, which was released simultaneously with revisions to U.S. 2023 inflation numbers. But over the past week, traders in money markets have been continuing to scale back their pricing of rate cuts this year by the Bank of Canada. Overnight swaps markets now suggest a rate cut isn’t likely until June - and even then the odds are down to a coin flip. For 2024 as a whole, less than 100 basis points - or one percentage point - of easing is now priced into credit markets.

The following table details how money markets are pricing in further moves in the Bank of Canada overnight rate, according to Refinitiv Eikon data as of 9 am Friday. The current Bank of Canada overnight rate is 5%. While the bank moves in quarter point increments, credit market implied rates fluctuate more fluidly and are constantly changing. Columns to the right are percentage probabilities of future rate moves.

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 6-Mar-24 4.9748 10.1 89.9 0 10-Apr-24 4.926 27.6 72.4 0 5-Jun-24 4.8471 50.5 49.5 0 24-Jul-24 4.7237 74.9 25.1 0 4-Sep-24 4.5554 91.8 8.2 0 23-Oct-24 4.3916 97.2 2.8 0 11-Dec-24 4.1949 99.4 0.6 0

And here’s how interest rate probabilities looked just prior to the 830 ET U.S. jobs report:

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 6-Mar-24 4.9785 8.6 91.4 0 10-Apr-24 4.9255 28 72 0 5-Jun-24 4.8343 54.3 45.7 0 24-Jul-24 4.7206 75.1 24.9 0 4-Sep-24 4.5751 89.6 10.4 0 23-Oct-24 4.4235 95.9 4.1 0 11-Dec-24 4.2326 99 1 0

Here’s how economists are reacting:

Andrew Grantham, senior economist, CIBC Capital Markets

Latest data suggested that Canadian labour market conditions tightened slightly in January, but remain looser than they were a year ago. The 37K increase in employment was better than the 15K expected by the consensus, although job gains were generally tilted towards part time (+49K) rather than full time positions (-12K). By sector, job gains were led by retail and finance, with those partly offset by a further decline in accommodation & food services. While population growth remained brisk, a decline in the participation rate meant that the gain in employment was enough to take the unemployment rate down one tick to 5.7%, in contrast to consensus expectations for an increase to 5.9%. Wage growth for permanent employees slowed to 5.3%, from 5.7%, which was in line with expectations but still above levels that policymakers will be comfortable with, while hours worked increased by a robust 0.6% on the month. Today’s data suggest that the Bank won’t be in a rush to cut interest rates, and we maintain our expectation for a first move in June. Given indications from today’s data and previously released GDP figures that the Canadian economy is in somewhat better shape than previously expected, we now forecast 25bp fewer cuts by the end of the year (finishing at 3.75% rather than 3.50%).

Royce Mendes, managing director and head of macro strategy, Desjardins Securities

The Canadian economy apparently churned out another healthy increase in jobs to begin the year. Employment rose 37K in January, with growth spread across services industries, many of which were in the public sector. Goods-producing industries shed jobs for a second consecutive month. Despite all of the job gains coming in part-time work, total hours worked were up a solid 0.6% during the month.

The monthly rate of population growth surged in January to a rate not seen since the data series began in 1976. The economy added a whopping 125K new people aged 15 and older. That said, the healthy job gains combined with a decline in labour force participation to push the unemployment rate down one tick to 5.7%.

Wages continued to grow at a strong pace. Average hourly earnings advanced by 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Wage growth is, however, being buoyed by cost of living adjustments built into many workers’ contracts. With inflation down to more normal levels, those increases should fade as the year progresses.

The employment data suggests that June is now more likely for the first Bank of Canada rate cut of this cycle than April. That said, recent announcements of layoffs at major companies across industries in Canada still suggest that the economy is set for a bumpy ride as the past effects on high interest rates continue to weigh on activity. As a result, we’re still looking for 125bps worth of rate cuts this year, just 25bps less than before.

