A survey of North American equities heading in both directions

On the rise

Toronto-based Dye & Durham Ltd. (DND-T) rose on Monday after saying it has launched a strategic review of its non-core assets in an effort to reduce its debt.

The company says the review will examine a variety of options, including the potential sale of all or part of its non-core assets, including its financial services business.

Dye & Durham CEO Matthew Proud says the company is working closely with its financial and legal advisers to ensure the review is “comprehensive, diligent and maximizes value.”

The company cautioned that there’s no assurance the review will result in a transaction.

Dye & Durham is a provider of cloud-based legal practice management software.

It has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and South Africa.

Q4 Inc. (QFOR-T), a Toronto technology company that sells digital tools that public companies use to host shareholder meetings, soared after it said it had signed an agreement to end its own two-year run as a public company- the sixth such TSX-listed tech company to do so out of the 20 that went public from mid-2020 through late 2021.

Q4 agreed to a buyout at $6.05 a share by Sumeru Equity Partners, a San Mateo, Calif private equity firm with two other investments in Canada, valuing the company at $257-million. That represents a 36-per-cent premium to Q4′s last closing price on Friday but is barely half of the company’s issue price of $12 a share in October 2021. Investors holding about 34.1 per cent of the stock, including CEO Darrell Heaps, private capital investment firm Ten Coves Capital, director Neil Mudoch and another undisclosed shareholder will roll over their shares and maintain their ownership stake once the deal is done.

Q4 follows MindBeacon Holdings Inc. and Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. which agreed to takeovers well below their issue prices in 2021 and 2023 respectively and BBTV Holdings, which has agreed to a go-private transaction led by CEO Shahrzad Rafati last month at 37.5 cents a share, down more than 97 per cent from the October 2020 issue price.

Online automotive marketplace E Automotive Inc. announced its voluntary delisting from the TSX earlier this year, while private equity giant Thoma Bravo bought Magnet Forensics Inc. for $1.8-billion at $44.25 a share in April, well above its $17 a share IPO price in 2021. That deal materialized after Thoma outbid the Waterloo company for another cyber-investigations software company, then subsequently offered to buy Magnet as well and merge the two businesses under the Canadian company’s leaders Adam Belsher and Jad Saliba, rolling some of their shares and those of chairman Jim Balsillie into the merged company.

- Sean Silcoff

U.S. energy major Exxon Mobil (XOM-N) increased after it said on Monday it plans to start producing lithium by 2027 in Arkansas, amid growing demand for the metal used in electric vehicle batteries.

Exxon’s expansion into the sector comes as emerging technologies aim to boost global production of the ultralight metal by filtering it from salty brine deposits found across the globe and supplying it to battery makers eager for fresh sources.

The company had acquired the rights to 120,000 gross acres of the Smackover formation in southern Arkansas earlier this year.

Exxon, which invented the rechargeable lithium-ion battery in the 1970s, but stepped away from the technology, said the product offer will be branded as Mobil Lithium.

Exxon said it would use conventional oil and gas drilling methods to access lithium-rich saltwater from reservoirs about 10,000 feet underground and then use direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology to separate lithium from the saltwater.

The company has also been testing unproven DLE technology that will be crucial for commercial operations, according to a source cited in the report.

Boeing Co. (BA-N) gained after Dubai’s Emirates placed an order for 90 more 777X jets at the opening of the Dubai Airshow on Monday, including both variants of the future long-haul jet.

The world’s largest international carrier also added five more Boeing 787s to an existing order, saying the total package of new widebody jets was worth over US$50-billion at list prices.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and CEO of Emirates airline, said the deal would power Dubai’s growth plans and reflected its commitment to the future of aviation.

The 777X order includes 55 of the 400-seat 777-9 variant and 35 of the smaller 777-8, he told a news conference.

Sister airline flyDubai also weighed in at the start of the biennial event with an order for 30 Boeing 787-9 in its first order for wide-body jets.

U.S. meatpacker Tyson Foods (TSN-N) forecast revenue for its next fiscal year below Wall Street estimates after fourth-quarter sales missed expectations due to falling chicken and pork prices and slowing demand for its beef products.

Shares rose in Monday trading.

With higher food prices and interest rates pressuring household budgets, some American consumers have been cutting back on meat purchases.

Prolonged headwinds, such as declining U.S. cattle herds due to a lingering drought and high labor costs, have further strained margins for food companies.

Tyson said sales volumes in its beef business, its largest unit, fell 6.7 per cent in the quarter ended Sept. 30, while prices rose by 10.2 per cent.

The company’s costs to buy cattle to process into beef increased by about US$2.1-billion in fiscal year 2023 from the previous year.

In fiscal year 2024, Tyson said its beef unit will have an adjusted operating loss of between US$400-million and breakeven due to tight U.S. cattle supplies.

In contrast, chicken sales volumes rose 1.7 per cent in the quarter as customers switched to cheaper alternatives from high-end proteins. But chicken prices, which hit a record high at U.S. grocery stores, dropped 9.2 per cent in the quarter for Tyson.

The company expects total sales to be relatively flat in fiscal 2024 from the previous year’s US$52.88-billion. Analysts on average expect sales of US$54.40-billion, according to LSEG data.

The company’s fourth-quarter sales fell 2.8 per cent to US$13.35-billion. Analysts on average had expected sales of US$13.71-billion.

However, the company posted an adjusted profit of 37 US cents per share versus analysts’ average estimate of 29 US cents.

Tyson, the biggest U.S. meat company by sales, has been cutting jobs and closing chicken processing plants to control costs, and sources said in August the company was planning to sell its China poultry business.

Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson said in an interview on Monday that it is “business as usual” for the company in China. When asked whether the meatpacker will close more U.S. plants, he said “we continue to evaluate everything.”

On the decline

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T) slid after saying it has started to reduce ore processing operations at its Cobre Panama mine due to a blockade by small boats at the mine’s port as protests against the company’s new mining concession agreement continue.

The company says it is ramping down one ore processing train while two remain operational.

David Berman: When political leaders take aim at your favourite stock, look out

Shares in First Quantum have plunged in recent weeks as people in Panama have been protesting the operating agreement between the company and the government for the mine.

The scale and scope of the deal have raised nationalist anger as well as environmentalist objections.

First Quantum says the blockade by the boats has affected the delivery of supplies for the mine’s on-site power generation plant, which is necessary for full operations.

It has also affected the loading of copper concentrate onto ships.

Mississauga’s Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T) dipped after announcing founder and chief executive Ajay Virmani is stepping down and moving to the role of executive chair at the start of next year.

In his new job, the air cargo carrier says Mr. Virmani will focus on strategy, strategic customer partnerships, acquisitions of major assets including aircraft and corporate governance.

Mr. Virmani will be replaced by a pair of longtime Cargojet executives.

The company says chief corporate officer Pauline Dhillon and chief strategy officer Jamie Porteous will become co-chief executives, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Both Ms. Dhillon and Mr. Porteous have been with the company since its start 22 years ago.

Cargojet provides air cargo services across North America with a fleet of over 40 aircraft.

Novo Nordisk shares (NVO-N) were lower on Monday as the market reacted to data the drugmaker presented over the weekend showing that the heart protective benefits of its popular obesity drug Wegovy are not solely due to weight loss.

The data presented on Saturday at a major medical meeting in the United States gave investors and analysts even more confidence in the cardiac benefits of Wegovy after Novo released preliminary data in August from its large study, sending its shares soaring 17 per cent on the day to record highs.

The data released in August from the Danish drugmaker’s Select trial demonstrated that Wegovy, which has been shown to help patients lose an average of 15 per cent of their weight, also reduced incidence of heart attack, stroke or death from heart disease by 20 per cent.

Full results from the study showed that the heart risk difference between patients who received Wegovy, known chemically as semaglutide, and those on placebo began to appear almost immediately after starting treatment.

Markus Manns, a portfolio manager at Union Investment in Germany and Novo shareholder, told Reuters that the early cardiovascular benefit was a “positive surprise” that could be an important differentiator against competing drugs being developed by companies including Amgen (AMGN-Q) and Pfizer (PFE-N).

Trading app operator Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD-Q) slipped after Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL-Q) said on Monday it had dissolved its stake in the company.

The disclosure comes months after Alphabet slashed its stake in the company by nearly 90 per cent. It had around 612,214 Robinhood shares after that sale.

Alphabet had reportedly invested in Robinhood when the latter was an unlisted startup that had captured the enthusiasm of retail traders with its commission-free trades and easy-to-use interface.

As economic conditions turned murky because of the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes last year, the app lost some of its charm as its customer base stayed on the sidelines.

In its third-quarter earnings report last week, Robinhood missed Wall Street estimates for revenue, weighed by a slowdown in trading.

With files from staff and wires