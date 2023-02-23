A look at North American equities heading in both directions

On the rise

Shares of Loblaw Cos Ltd. (L-T) were higher on Thursday as it forecast annual earnings above analysts’ expectations, after the Canadian retailer’s fourth-quarter results beat estimates, helped by strength in its pharmacy business and as demand held up for groceries.

Loblaw sees profit growth outpacing sales this year as inflation-weary shoppers opt for discount stores

Retailers are leaning on sales of food and medicines as rising prices are forcing consumers to prioritize spending on essentials and trade down to cheaper private-label alternatives from higher-priced brands.

Loblaw posted a 9.7-per-cent rise in retail segment sales, reflecting strong growth in its food and drug businesses, with steady demand for cough and cold medicines, high-margin beauty and cosmetics products.

Retail bellwether Walmart Inc. (WMT-N), however, forecast its full-year earnings below estimates on Tuesday, and warned that tight spending by consumers could pressure profit margins.

Loblaw, on the other hand, expects its full-year 2023 adjusted earnings per common share to grow in the low double-digits compared with the average analyst estimate of 9.64 per cent, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company’s fourth-quarter revenue rose about 10 per cent to $14.01-billion, topping estimates of $13.75-billion.

On an adjusted basis, Loblaw earned $1.76 per share, beating analysts’ expectations of $1.71 per share.

““As expected, L reported another solid quarter and provided a 2023 earnings growth outlook which is slightly ahead of consensus,” said Desjardins Securities analyst Chris Li in a research note. “4Q adjusted EPS of $1.76 was ahead of our $1.73 and consensus of $1.71, with the outperformance mainly from stronger-than-expected same-store sales growth in food and front store, and SG&A expense leverage, partly offset by slightly weaker gross margin. For full-year 2023, management expects adjusted EPS to grow in the low double digits vs our 11 per cent and consensus of 9 per cent. The Retail business is expected to grow earnings faster than sales. Growth will be partly driven by continuing execution of its Retail Excellence initiatives, including strategic procurement opportunities, loyalty program, increased promotional effectiveness through enhanced personalization and retail network optimization. In 4Q22, L finalized network optimization plans which will result in banner conversions and right-sizing of an additional 34 underperforming retail locations across a range of banners and formats.”

“Overall, we expect a positive share price reaction today to the solid results and outlook. We expect share price appreciation to track EPS growth this year.”

Edmonton-based Stantec Inc. (STN-T) saw large gains following the late Wednesday release of better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and 2023 guidance.

The engineering firm reported revenue and adjusted fully diluted earnings per share of $1.130-billion and 82 cents, both exceeding the Street’s projections of $1.108-billion and 70 cents.

“Stantec’s results exceed our expectations, with strong year-over-year revenue and EBITDA growth driven by a mix of organic (up 10.6 per cent y/y) and M&A growth (up 9.8 per cent), reflecting healthy demand conditions across its three regions and the impact of the Cardno acquisition,” said ATB Capital Markets analyst Chris Murray.

“Management issued 2023 guidance calling for mid to high single-digit net revenue organic growth for net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA margins in the 16-per-cent to 17-per-cent range, which are in line with ATB estimates, consensus and the Company’s three-year strategic targets. Organic growth is expected to favour the U.S. region (i.e., high single to low double digit growth), reflecting the Company’s recent backlog growth, though management expects Canada and Global to maintain positive growth rates in 2023.”

Calling the guidance “constructive,” Mr. Murray added: “We expect the stock to respond favourably.”

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC-T) saw large gains after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and 2023 guidance before the bell, despite swinging to an operating loss due to a US$622-million impairment charge in its Neurology business.

The Quebec-based pharmaceutical company reported total revenue, including its Bausch + Lomb (BLCO-T) segment, of US$2.2-billion, flat from the previous quarter but above the Street’s forecast of US$2.14-billion.

“2022 was a transformative year for Bausch Health, as we executed on our strategic priorities,” said CEO Thomas Appio. “Since completing the initial public offering of Bausch + Lomb last May, we have made significant progress in de-levering our balance sheet, reducing our debt principal net of unrestricted cash by $3.2 billion. We are encouraged by our second-half performance and look to build on this momentum. We will invest in sustainable growth drivers across our products and pipeline to position us for long-term success.”

Chip designer Nvidia Corp. (NVDA-Q) forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday as its CEO said use of its chips to power artificial intelligence (AI) services like chatbots had “gone through the roof in the last 60 days.”

The sales outlook drove Nvidia’s shares up in Thursday trading. The world’s largest supplier of chips used in data centers for training AI has become a key hardware supplier for large tech companies such as Microsoft Corp that are building services like chat-powered search engines.

AI is one of the few areas where tech companies are still spending even as the sector slashes jobs. Microsoft (MSFT-Q) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL-Q), for example, are both laying off thousands of employees but are also locked in a race to imbue their search engines with chatbot technology - despite the fact that doing so is likely to add billions of dollars to their operating costs.

Analysts believe that Nvidia, more than any other company, is best positioned to benefit from such increased costs as it dominates roughly 80 PER CENT of the market for graphics processing units, or GPUs, used to speed up AI work.

On a conference call with investors, Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang announced a new service in which Nvidia will directly offer its cloud computing service for companies to rent all of its technologies to develop their own “generative” AI services that can create text, images and other forms of data.

AI is still “not deployed in enterprises broadly, but we believe that by hosting everything in the cloud, from the infrastructure through the operating system software, all the way through pre-trained models, we can accelerate the adoption of generative AI in enterprises,” Mr. Huang said.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue of US$6.5-billion, plus or minus 2 per cent. Analysts on average expect US$6.33-billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue in the quarter ended Jan. 29 was US$6.05-billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$6.01-billion.

“The launch of generative AI models and the AI arms race taking place should drive accelerated adoption of the company’s new H100 products,” said Logan Purk, an analyst with Edward Jones.

Nvidia’s outlook also helped boost the share prices of competitors such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD-Q), whose stocks were also up.

The Santa Clara, California, company got its start in the graphics chip business for PCs by helping video games look more realistic. While its revenue beat Wall Street expectations, Nvidia’s sales were still down overall year-on-year as the company weathers a downturn in the PC market.

But growth has remained brisk in the market for data center chips. Analysts at Bank of America Global research believe the boom in so-called generative AI like chatbot and image creation services could add US$14-billion more to Nvidia’s revenue by 2027.

Adjusted profit was 88 US cents per share for the fourth quarter, beating analyst estimates of 81 US cents.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA-N) jumped after it reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the Chinese e-commerce giant benefited from the country easing COVID-19 curbs.

The company has weathered a weak economy in China, which only last December lifted its zero-COVID policy after three years.

Revenue rose 2 per cent to 247.76 billion yuan (US$35.92-billion) for its fiscal third quarter to Dec. 31, compared with a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 245.18 billion yuan drawn from 23 analysts.

China’s total retail sales contracted 1.8 per cent in December, while its economy grew 3 per cent in the full year 2022, one of its worst growth rates in nearly half a century.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders rose 69 per cent to 46.82 billion yuan from 27.69 billion a year earlier.

Retail spending in China is expected to remain weak for the first part of the year, though analysts expect that stimulus policies and eventual release of consumer savings will occur around springtime.

Alibaba’s customer management revenue, which tracks payments from vendors and is the company’s largest sales segment, fell 9% year on year.

The key metric, which makes up the bulk of Alibaba’s total revenue, has been stalling. On top of a sluggish economy, the company is also looking upward from a regulatory crackdown that began in late 2020.

Founder Jack Ma, who has receded from the public spotlight since the start of the crackdown, has been spending much of his time outside China in places such as Japan and Australia, according to media reports.

In January, Mr. Ma relinquished control of Ant Group, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba and a key target for Beijing regulators.

Ant, which is 33-per-cent owned by Alibaba, logged a profit of 3.05 billion yuan for the quarter ending in late September, down 82.7 per centyear on year. Alibaba reports its profit from Ant Group one quarter in arrears.

Chinese authorities, who have been seeking to restore private sector confidence and spur economic activity, have said that they will step up support for private firms and ease the crackdown.

On the decline

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T) was down after it said on Thursday its unit had suspended ore processing operations at the Cobre Panama mine.

The company and Panama’s government have been locked in a prolonged contract dispute with tax and royalties at the heart of the stalemate.

First Quantum’s unit, Minera Panama S.A., will begin a partial demobilization of its workforce of over 8,000 employees and contractors, and expects the impact to increase significantly in the coming weeks if concentrate shipments do not resume, the company said.

Panama’s trade and industry ministry said “using pressure tactics do not contribute to bettering understanding” between the state and First Quantum as negotiations are ongoing.

It also urged First Quantum to reach an agreement “representing the best interests of the Panamanian people.”

The Cobre Panama mine’s union on Wednesday called for workers to strike against the halting of operations, arguing it would negatively impact workers.

Panama’s maritime authority last month ordered Minera Panama to suspend loading operations at a major port, blocking exports from the copper mine.

First Quantum said the suspension of port operations was due to allegations its scale was improperly calibrated, which it denied.

“Should permission from the (maritime authority) allow it, (First Quantum) could begin shipping concentrate and resume operations at the mine within hours,” the company said on Thursday.

Panama’s mining association expressed concern on Wednesday over the closure’s impact on the country’s reputation among international investors.

Quebecor Inc. (QBR.B-T) slid with the premarket release of weaker-than-anticipated fourth-quarter 2022 results.

The Montreal-based telecom reported revenue of $1.19-billion, falling in line with the Street’s $1.18-billion estimate. However, adjusted EBIYDA of $483-million was lower than projected ($499-million) as media results weighed.

“QBR reported 4Q22 results which were slightly below expectations, adjusting for last week’s results from TVA,” said Desjardins Securities analyst Jerome Dubreuil. “As opposed to the last few years, QBR did not increase its dividend. However, we believe this signals that management is confident the Freedom deal will close. QBR still has a 3.7-per-cent dividend yield, in the middle of the Canadian telecom pack, adjusting for T’s DRIP. While the results were below expectations, we would use share price weakness as an opportunity to add relative exposure to QBR as the benefits from the Freedom acquisition are not yet reflected in the share price, based on our calculation.”

Newmont Corp. (NGT-T) was lower as it fell short of Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit, as the world’s largest gold miner struggled with lower prices and increased costs.

Average realized gold prices fell 2.2 per cent to $1,758 per ounce in the quarter from a year earlier, while all-in sustaining cost for gold, an industry metric that reflects total expenses associated with production, rose 15% to $1,215 per ounce.

For 2023, Newmont has given a production guidance between 5.7 and 6.3 million gold ounces and guided for all-in sustaining cost between $1,150 and $1,250 per ounce.

Miners had to grapple with higher fuel costs, as well as labor shortages in 2022.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a net income of 44 cents per share for the October-December quarter, compared with the average analyst estimate of 46 cents. Revenue for the quarter fell by 6% to $3.2 billion compared to the year before.

Earlier this month, Australia’s Newcrest Mining Ltd rebuffed Newmont’s $16.9 billion takeover bid, but left the door open for a better offer.

A source familiar with management’s thinking previously told Reuters that Newmont was open to sweetening its offer.

Denver, Colorado-based Newmont said attributable gold production for the fourth quarter edged up to 1.63 million ounces from 1.62 million ounces in the previous year quarter.

TransAlta Corp. (TA-T) turned lower following the release of its fourth-quarter results, featuring a 25-per-cent EBITDA beat,

Before the bell, it reported adjusted EBITDA of $541-million, up 123 per cent year-over-year and blowing past the Street’s expectation of $472-million. The variance was largely due to better-than-anticipated contributions from its gas and marketing divisions.

“While the Alberta power pool prices and strong fundamentals supported the quarterly results, we have also seen an improvement for the 2023 outlook with changes to TA’s Alberta hedging position,” said ATB Capital Markets analyst Nate Heywood. “With the initial release of its 2023 guidance, including 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $1.20-$1.32-billion (ATB estimate: $1.3-billion/consensus: $1.33-billion), management pointed towards a 2023 Alberta hedge position of 5,200 GWh and a hedged price of $74/MWh; however, the Alberta portfolio now includes hedged production of 6,874 GWh at a price of $98/MWh. Offsetting to the strong print, we would note TA missed EPS expectations as a result of higher depreciation, interest and tax expenses.”

Mosaic Co. (MOS-N) on Wednesday became the latest fertilizer maker to miss fourth-quarter profit estimates amid lower demand for potash and other crop fertilizers, pushing shares down.

Although prices of fertilizers such as phosphates and potash decreased towards the end of last year, it did not boost demand as farmers waited for pricing trends to stabilize. Higher prices had curbed demand in early second half of 2022.

Mosaic, the world’s largest producer of finished phosphate products, saw a 11-per-cent fall in sales volume for the fertilizer due to unplanned operational outages.

The fertilizer maker had in December temporarily curtailed potash production at its Colonsay, Saskatchewan mine, citing lower-than-expected demand.

Rivals Nutrien Ltd (NTR-T) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF-N) also missed quarterly profit estimates last week, with Nutrien also forecasting lower-than-expected full-year 2023 earnings.

The company forecast 2023 total capital expenditures in the range of US$1.3-billion to US$1.4-billion.

Excluding items, the Tampa, Florida-based company reported earnings of US$1.74 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with the average analyst estimate of US$2.26 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA-Q) slipped as it reaffirmed annual sales forecast of $5 billion for its COVID-19 vaccines despite its fourth-quarter sales exceeding estimates, on expectations of lower demand for the shots in the fourth year of the pandemic.

Sales of the vaccine, Moderna’s sole commercial product, were expected to fall sharply this year from $18.4 billion in 2022 as most people globally have received their shots and boosters, while governments and other agencies cut purchases.

Rival Pfizer also forecast a bigger-than-expected drop in sales of its COVID-19 products, saying it expects 2023 to be a transition year for the products before potentially returning to growth in 2024.

Moderna’s forecast was lower than Refinitiv estimates of $6.98 billion even though its COVID vaccine sales of $4.86 billion in the fourth quarter were slightly higher than estimates of $4.84 billion.

Focus is now shifting to its vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus and seasonal flu. Moderna last week reported mixed results for its flu vaccine.

The company also reiterated its plans to file for regulatory approval its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine in the first half of 2023 as it looks to build its product portfolio beyond COVID vaccines.

Moderna reported a profit of $3.61 per shares for the fourth quarter, lower than the average of estimates of $4.68 per share.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ-N) missed quarterly sales estimates on Thursday, in a sign that price hikes were eating into demand for its pizzas and chicken wings amidst decades-high inflation, sending its shares down.

The world’s largest pizza chain, like other fast food companies, has raised prices of its menu items over the past year as it wrestles with elevated costs of transportation, labor and raw materials, a move analysts say could weigh on orders.

Even with Domino’s recent promotional offers, such as the 50-per-cent discounts on its pizzas for a limited time, its U.S. same-store sales climbed just 0.9 per cent in the fourth quarter, missing expectations for a 3.69-per-cent rise in Refinitiv IBES data.

The Michigan-based company has also been facing acute staffing shortages, especially of delivery drivers at its U.S. stores, which has lengthened delivery times and further dented sales.

Domino’s dismal report comes in contrast to other fast food majors, such as McDonald’s Corp. (MCD-N) and Taco Bell owner Yum Brands Inc. (YUM-N), who saw more customers turn to their stores in search of wallet-friendly meals.

Prolonged weakness in its U.S. delivery business, coupled with broader economic pressures, also prompted Domino’s to trim its expectations for global retail sales growth, excluding foreign currency impact, to between 4 per cent and 8 per cent over a two- to three-year period. It had previously expected growth of 6% to 10%.

Still, hiking menu prices by about 7 per cent as estimated by the company in October, helped Domino’s adjusted earnings of US$3.97 per share top estimates of US$3.94 per share.

BTIG analyst Peter Saleh has estimated Domino’s currently has the highest level of menu pricing in more than a decade.

Total revenue rose to US$1.39-billion in the three months ended Jan. 1 from US$1.34-billion a year earlier, below estimate of US$1.44-billion.

Electric-truck maker Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE-Q) dropped after said on Thursday it would temporarily stop production and deliveries of its pickup truck Endurance due to performance and quality issues with some components.

Lordstown also said it would voluntarily recall 19 vehicles delivered to customers or being used internally.

The company started commercial production of Endurance trucks in September, with a target to deliver 50 vehicles in 2022 and more in 2023 out of the planned first batch of 500 units.

Nikola Corp. (NKLA-Q) fell after its fourth-quarter revenue missing Wall Street expectations on Thursday as the electric truck maker delivered fewer vehicles to dealers than it produced.

The EV maker produced 133 trucks and delivered 20 vehicles to dealerships.

It expects to deliver between 250 and 350 Tre battery electric trucks this year and at least 125 fuel-cell electric trucks in the fourth quarter.

Loss-making U.S. startups such as Nikola and Lordstown Motors Corp have been battling costs associated with ramping up production as they seek to grab a share in the commercial vehicles market.

Nikola reported revenue of US$6.6-million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, below analysts’ estimates of US$32.1-million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss stood at US$222.1-million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of US$158.9-million a year earlier.

With files from staff and wires