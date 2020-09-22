Market movers: Stocks seeing action on Tuesday - and why

A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today
On the rise
Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL-T) rose after announcing it has signed a deal to sell a majority of its European bulk liquid storage business to the CLH Group for $715-million.
The sale includes all of Inter Pipeline’s bulk liquid storage and handling assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands and Germany.
The assets include 15 storage terminals and approximately 18 million barrels of storage capacity.
Inter Pipeline says it will keep its eight terminals in Sweden and Denmark comprising of 19 million barrels of aggregate storage capacity.
The company says proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce debt, strengthen its balance sheet and help with financing its capital spending, including its Heartland Petrochemical Complex.
The deal is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY-UN-T) rose in response to a CNBC report that it is in the midst of a cutting almost 20 per cent of its workforce.
“While many companies were quick to implement furloughs and layoffs at the onset of the pandemic, we made the conscious decision to keep all our team employed while we gained a better understanding of its longer-term impact on our company,” CEO Jared Chupaila said in an email to employees, which was obtained by CNBC.
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD-T) and TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD-Q) announced the approval of Bijuva capsules by Health Canada, sending the Montreal-based company’s shares higher.
Bijuva helps with menopause symptoms, such as hot flashes and night sweats, the company said.
Knight signed a license agreement with TherapeuticsMD in July 2018 for the exclusive Canadian commercialization rights to Bujuva. The agreement sees Knight pay TherapeuticsMD a milestone fee for the regulatory approval in Canada of Bijuva, as well as sales milestone fees and royalties.
DavidsTea Inc. (DTEA-Q) was up after it swung to a $2.6-million profit in its latest quarter, despite a 41-per-cent decrease in sales during the COVID-19 store closings.
The insolvent Montreal-based beverage company says it earned 10 cents per diluted share for the period ended Aug. 1, compared with a loss of 44 cents per share or $11.3-million a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, including $3.2-million in restructuring costs and a Canadian government COVID-19 subsidy, DavidsTea says its adjusted loss was reduced to $1.72-million or six cents per share, from a loss of $6.3-million or 24 cents per share in the second quarter of 2019.
Sales plunged to $23-million from $39.2-million in the prior year’s quarter but were up 35 per cent from the first quarter.
Sales came from a 190-per-cent increase in e-commerce and wholesale revenues.
After the quarter-end, 18 stores reopened in Canada. The company also received court protection from its creditors while it restructures to a digital-led operation.
U.S. online used-car retailer Carvana Co. (CVNA-N) soared and opened at more than six-week high after it said on Tuesday it expects record revenue and retail sales in the third quarter due to a strong rebound in demand for vehicles in the United States, following easing of lockdown restrictions.
Shares of the company have nearly doubled in value this year.
“The momentum that we saw in the second quarter accelerated into the third, leading to record performance for Carvana,” Chief Executive Officer Ernie Garcia said.
Auto sales in North America have continued to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, since hitting a bottom in April. A rebound in sales has seen major automakers scramble to ramp up production and boost inventories at dealerships.
Carvana also said it plans to offer up to US$1-billion in aggregate principal amount of senior notes, due in 2025 and 2028.
Carnival Corp. (CCL-N) increased after the cruise operator announced the sale of its two Princess Cruises ships - Sun Princess and Sea Princess - to undisclosed buyers.
“Sun Princess and Sea Princess contributed to significant growth in Australian cruising,” said Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz. “Both ships defined the premium cruise experience with Australians and New Zealanders spending close to 14 million nights aboard these ships. While it is never easy to say goodbye to any ship in our fleet, this will allow us to deploy newer ships enhancing our offerings for Australia cruisers and focus on bringing into service exciting newbuilds like the upcoming delivery of Enchanted Princess.”
On the decline
Toronto-based Dye & Durham Ltd. (DND-T) fell after it reported a loss of $3.8-million in its fourth quarter, falling from a profit of $1.7-million in the same quarter a year earlier.
The cloud-based software company says the loss amounted to 18 cents per diluted share for the three months ended June 30 compared with a profit of eight cents per share a year earlier.
Revenue slipped to $14.2-million compared with $15.1-million a year ago.
The result came as Dye & Durham says it cut $4.1-million in costs compared with its third quarter through permanent and temporary measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dye & Durham completed its initial public offering and began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on July 17.
Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q) fell after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk warned about the difficulties of speeding up production as an expert cautioned the carmaker’s increased reliance on large-scale aluminum parts could bring new manufacturing challenges.
While carmakers such as Mercedes-Benz have said automation has limitations, Mr. Musk has pressed on with plans to create a hyper-automated factory, which he refers to as the “alien dreadnought”, or “the machine that builds the machine”.
On Twitter, Mr. Musk said:
Important note about Tesla Battery Day unveil tomorrow. This affects long-term production, especially Semi, Cybertruck & Roadster, but what we announce will not reach serious high-volume production until 2022.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2020
The extreme difficulty of scaling production of new technology is not well understood. It’s 1000% to 10,000% harder than making a few prototypes. The machine that makes the machine is vastly harder than the machine itself.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 22, 2020
Musk’s warning comes ahead of a “battery day” later on Tuesday, when Tesla is expected to unveil steps to boost battery production.
For its new Model Y, Tesla plans to replace 70 components glued and riveted into the car’s rear underbody with a single module made using the world’s biggest aluminium casting machine in its new factory in Brandenburg, near Berlin.
China is unlikely to approve an “unfair” deal Oracle Corp. (ORCL-N) and Walmart Inc. (WMT-N) said they have struck with ByteDance over the future of video-streaming app TikTok, the state-backed Global Times newspaper said in an editorial.
Oracle stock fell on Tuesday, while Walmart was narrowly higher.
The U.S. majors have said they would buy into a new mainly U.S.-owned company, TikTok Global, with a board of directors comprised mainly of Americans, as the parties work to pacify the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which had planned to ban TikTok in the United States on security grounds.
In contrast, ByteDance has said TikTok Global would be its U.S. subsidiary with 80-per-cent ownership.
“It is clear that these articles (terms) extensively show Washington’s bullying style and hooligan logic. They hurt China’s national security, interests and dignity,” the newspaper said in an editorial in its English edition published late on Monday. It was also carried in its Chinese edition.
“From the information provided by the U.S., the deal was unfair. It caters to the unreasonable demands of Washington. It’s hard for us to believe that Beijing will approve such an agreement,” it said, echoing comments on Twitter the same evening from its editor-in-chief, Hu Xijin.
Hu on Tuesday, responding to comments Trump made to Fox News about how TikTok Global was going to be “totally controlled” by Oracle, said on Twitter: “Stop extorting. You think TikTok is a company from a small country?”
