Market movers: Stocks seeing action Thursday - and why

Market movers: Stocks seeing action Thursday - and why

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
A roundup of some of the North American equities making moves in both directions today

On the rise:

eBay Inc. (EBAY-Q) shares are up 7 per cent after the company beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and profit. The e-commerce company forecast third-quarter adjusted profit in the range of 62 cents US to 65 cents US per share and revenue of US$2.61-billion to US$2.66-billion. Analysts had expected a profit of 63 cents US on revenue of $2.68-billion US, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. San Jose, California-based eBay announced a review of its StubHub and eBay Classifieds businesses in March and said it would name two new directors to its board as part of an agreement to ease pressure on the board from activist investors.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM-N) shares rose 3 per cent in early trading after the company posted a 4.2-per-cent fall in quarterly revenue, in line with analysts’ estimates, as weakness in its legacy businesses of selling hardware and software offset growth in its high-margin cloud computing unit. The company’s net income rose to US$2.50-billion, or US$2.81 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$2.40-billion, or US$2.61 per share, a year earlier. Total revenue slipped 4.2 per cent to US$19.16-billion, in line with analysts’ estimates of US$19.16-billion. IBM’s results were released after Wednesday’s close.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON-N) shares were up 2 per cent in early trading after the company reported a 21.6-per-cent rise in quarterly profit, as higher demand for air travel drove sales of its aircraft parts and spares. Net income rose to US$1.54-billion, or US$2.10 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$1.27-billion, or US$1.68 per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell about 15 per cent to US$9.24-billion due to certain divestitures.

On the decline:

Netflix Inc. (NFLX-Q) shares were down 10 per cent in early trading after the streaming giant said it lost 126,000 paid subscribers in the United States, marking the first time the service had shed domestic subscribers since launching its digital service more than a decade ago. During the quarter, Netflix added 2.7 million worldwide subscribers, short of the five million expected. Six brokerages cut their share price targets to reflect the dip in the shares, but there were no cuts to their ratings on the stock, still seen by a majority of Wall Street firms as a high-potential growth business and a clear “buy”.

Shares of SAP SE (SAP-N) were down 5 per cent in early trading after the company told investors not to expect a major improvement in margins before next year. Europe’s most valuable tech firm reiterated its forward guidance and CEO Bill McDermott expressed his “absolute commitment” to meeting a strategic goal of expanding margins by 5 percentage points through 2023. Revenue and operating profit came in below expectations, weighed down by one-off costs and weakness in Asian markets.

With files from wire services

