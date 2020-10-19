Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.'s (BAM-N, BAM.A-T) US$750-million acquisition of a 19.9-per-cent stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. alters its “somewhat stale narrative and opens up an incremental growth path,” said Citi analyst William Katz.
In reaction to Sunday’s announcement’s, he upgraded Brookfield to “buy” from “neutral,” believing the deal “should help break the shares out of their more recent moribund trading range.”
“We see three areas of incremental opportunity not fully captured in our revised target,” said Mr. Katz in a research note released before the bell. “First, BAM will fund the deal likely with cash, creating favorable valuation arbitrage, in our view. Second, we only pencil in the initial $5-billion of reinsurance economics, with the deal scaling ultimately to $10-billion. Third, we assume relatively static FPAUM [fee-paying assets under management] against the $5-billion in initial AUM. Thinking longer term, we note: 1) management recently laid out $100-$200-billion long-term Insurance AUM target, and this deal should set in motion further scaling; 2) per management, the pipeline for additional deals remains very active; and, 3) the growth in Insurance will augment already strong capital raising in legacy Real Assets, PE and Core Plus mandates.”
Mr. Katz emphasized the claim by Brookfield management that the deal has been in the works for a while and is not a reaction to the recent acquisition proposal for AEL from Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH-N) and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co..
“In our view, this should limit the downside for BAM from a counter by ATH/Mass Mutual, and per our Insurance analysts' views, such an outcome seems less likely,” he said.
Mr. Katz raised his target price for Brookfield shares to US$40 from US$38.50. The average on the Street is US$41.82, according to Refinitiv data.
“Defensively, BAM is not subject to higher taxes should the Democrats sweep U.S. elections and raise the U.S. corporate tax rate,” he said. "Offensively, we suspect BAM’s Real Asset footprint, notably its Infrastructure platform, could be very well positioned post-election, given capacity, current capital raising and strong long-term track record. We also believe recent Retail-related RE angst is now widely appreciated.
“Our revised target offers about 20-per-cent upside, without the specter of tax-related leakage, somewhat enhancing its relative appeal, in our view.”
A faster-than-anticipated rebound in the North American economy has led to a “healthy volume environment” for Canadian railway companies, according to Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier.
“The various economic indicators we monitor have improved significantly since the trough in April. Volumes for both railroads have gradually improved through 3Q and have been in positive territory for the past 3–4 weeks, with notable strength in grain, intermodal and potash,” he said.
“We see an interesting parallel between the financial crisis in 2008–09 and the current situation. While industrial production and U.S. freight carloads decreased by similar magnitudes through both recessions, the decline and subsequent recovery have been much faster this time around (V-shaped recovery). Both CN and CP have been fairly resilient throughout the pandemic, with volumes recovering nicely as the North American economy reopened. Nevertheless, we note that the strength and rapidity of the recovery, combined with the resurgence of COVID-19 cases globally, could temper volume growth in 2021 vs 2010.”
In a research report previewing the release of third-quarter results on Tuesday, Mr. Poirier said the focus has shifted to “efficiently and profitably navigating through the recovery" for both Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T, CP-N) and Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T, CNI-N).
“For 3Q, we forecast that CN should be able to keep its OR [operating ratio] fairly stable at 57.7 per cent (down 20 basis points year-over-year), with the opportunity for stronger year-over-year improvements in 4Q (we forecast a reduction of 610 basis points) as it laps easier comps due to the strike last year. For CP, we forecast a deterioration in its OR of 60 basis points to 56.7 per cent in 3Q (vs our initial forecast of 56.4 per cent) as a derailment in BC and stock-based compensation are expected to more than offset the impact of stronger-than-expected volumes. We still expect CP to deliver on its objective to reduce OR by 200–300 basis points year-over-year in 2020 (we forecast a 260 basis points reduction to 57.3 per cent).”
Maintaining a “hold” rating for both CN and CP shares, he said their valuations are currently “off the charts, reflecting their resiliency against COVID-19 as well as the healthy volume environment.”
“While we are cognizant that 2020 has been disrupted by the pandemic, CN and CP are trading at a premium over the S&P 500 of 2.9 times and 2.6 times, respectively (vs the historical average of 1.3 times and 1.2 times),” he said. “Overall, we believe these rich valuations demonstrate CN’s and CP’s operational leverage and discipline in terms of adjusting their cost structure throughout the pandemic, as well as a certain level of optimism with respect to the encouraging volume prospects.”
Mr. Poirier raised his target for CP shares to $453 from $375. The average on the Street is $432.78.
“As with CN, while we are encouraged by the recent volume improvements and the prospects for key commodities in 4Q and beyond, we are maintaining our Hold rating as we believe these fundamentals are already reflected in the share price,” he said.
His CN target increased to $156 from $132, exceeding the US$129.36 consensus.
Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Elias Foscolos expects Canadian Energy Services and Diversified Energy companies to see a modest rebound in activity in the third quarter.
In a research report previewing earnings season, he said anecdotal evidence and data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) suggested almost half of Canadian and U.S. production that was shut-in earlier in the year has been brought back online through September.
“The expected shape of a recovery in drilling activity is still uncertain, but we believe that E&Ps will prioritize free cash flow toward debt repayment, bringing back shut-in production, and working through inventories of drilled uncompleted (DUC) wells as commodity prices improve, before drilling new wells,” said Mr. Foscolos. "Growth will also be constrained by access to capital markets, which will likely be limited until there is line of sight for a sustained period of more supportive full-cycle E&P economics. Our North American land rig forecasts for Q4/20 and 2021 currently remain unchanged from our previous industry update.
“We are forecasting average active land rigs in Q4/20 of 83 in Canada and 267 in the U.S.. In Canada, rigs bottomed at record lows late in Q2/20, averaging 16 in June, and have since been following a gradual incline to last week’s count of 78. In the U.S., rigs bottomed in August, averaging 237 in the month, and have similarly gradually trended upward since to reach last week’s count of 268. We are expecting that weekly rig additions will continue at a slow pace into the early part of 2021 before accelerating through the remainder of the year, as the inventory of DUC wells declines and more rigs are required to sustain a more normalized level of production. For 2021, we are forecasting average active land rigs of 98 in Canada and 397 in the U.S..”
Mr. Foscolos raised his third-quarter projections for companies in his coverage universe to account for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS), however his projections largely remain lower than the consensus on the Street due to higher assumed margins.
“BAD, CMG, and MTL all posted positive stock price returns in Q3/20, whereas most of our covered companies returned in the minus 20-30-per-cent range for Q3/20,” he said. “Despite its weighting to production and industrials, and effective margin management in Q2/20, TEV was the bottom performer in our coverage universe in Q3/20, which we believe is due to the overhang of its upcoming note maturity at the end of 2021. On a year-to-date basis, companies with more leverage and torque to the oil & gas sector and E&P CAPEX continue to underperform, including CEU, PSD, SCL, SES, and TEV. While PSI is the most directly tied to drilling, its stock is partially insulated by having the most durable balance sheet.”
Mr. Foscolos also made a pair of target price changes after a “valuation refresh.” They are:
* Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES-T) to $2.50 from $2.75 with a “speculative buy” rating. The average on the Street is $2.99.
“Production-related and fee-based cash flows should continue to provide an offset to weak western Canadian drilling activity in Q3/20," he said. "Production has increased quarter-over-quarter, and SES commissioned a new feeder pipeline in Q2/20, which will add stable cash flows secured by 15-year commitments to its cash flows from its other feeder pipeline and crude oil storage assets. These factors, along with $40-million annualized in targeted cost reductions, should act as tailwinds against an 64-per-cent year-over-year drop in Canadian rig count. We do not forecast a covenant breach on SES’s debt, and believe capital preservation measures taken by the Company will allow it to generate positive FCF and lower its debt balance ahead of principal payments of $130-million due in July 2021. While the most significant catalyst for the stock would likely be the sale of drilling and completion-related business lines, the Company has indicated that this will likely be delayed until 2021.”
* Tervita Corp. (TEV-T) to $5 from $4.50 with a “speculative buy” rating. Average: $4.53.
“Production-related volumes and relatively stable results in Industrial Services (IS) should act as tailwinds offsetting continued weakness in drilling-related volumes,” he said. “Including $8-million of CEWS, we are forecasting Q3/20 Adj. EBITDA of $53-million, which is closer to the high end of Street estimates. We believe TEV will continue to effectively manage its margins, executing on cost-cutting measures that are expected to result in $30-34-million in annualized cost savings. The inclusion of CEWS in cash flow takes the pressure off of debt covenants, where we do not forecast any breach. In our minds, there is a value disconnect as TEV’s debt has crept toward par, yet its equity value is at a near 52-week low.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic acting as “an accelerator” of global digital payment adoption," RBC Dominion Securities analyst Paul Treiber initiated coverage of Nuvei Corp. (NVEI.U-T, NVEI-T) with an “outperform” rating.
“Nuvei is a global provider of payment solutions,” he said. “The company’s mix of digital is 71 per cent (trailing 12 months) owing to the August 2019 SafeCharge acquisition, compared to card present at 29 per cent. We expect high-growth verticals like online retail, social gaming, and online marketplaces to contribute disproportionately to Nuvei’s organic growth. Our outlook calls for Nuvei to see 16-per-cent compounded organic growth between FY20 and FY23, with digital forecasted to reach 83 per cent by Q4/FY23. We believe the competitive advantages of Nuvei’s technology (single tech stack, pay-in/pay-out, 450 APMs, 150 currencies) position the company for more complex use cases in these markets.”
“Nuvei’s payment volumes have accelerated post-COVID-19 compared to pre-COVID-19 levels as global adoption of digital services like online retail, online gaming/gambling, social gaming and online marketplaces has increased. The growth from digital has more than offset the slowing in card present transactions. Our forecast calls for Nuvei’s mix of card present to decline from 29 per cent TTM to 17 per cent by Q4/FY23.”
Mr. Treiber thinks the Montreal-based firm is “well positioned to remain dominant” as a leading provider of payment solutions in the online gaming market, estimating it now has seven of the 10 largest companies in that space as customers. He also sees the increased legalization of online gambling at the U.S. state-level as a potential catalyst for growth.
“Payments offer attractive economics, and we believe that Nuvei’s scale and operational discipline will help sustain high margins,” he added. “Our forecast calls for Nuvei to sustain low 80-per-cent gross margins and low 40-per-cent adjusted EBITDA margins and realize 70 per cent adjusted EBITDA to FCF conversion. In light of Nuvei’s history, we believe the company is likely to continue to deploy excess FCF on acquisitions of payments companies.”
Seeing valuation multiple expansion as “likely” as its mix of digital increases and “robust” organic growth is realized, Mr. Treiber set a target of US$50 per share.
Credit Suisse’s Fahad Tariq raised his target for a group of Canadian mining companies on Monday.
They include:
- Agnico Eagles Mines Ltd. (AEM-N/AEM-T, “outperform”) to US$105 from US$90. The average on the Street is US$90.44.
- Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI-N/AGI-T, “neutral”) to US$10.75 from US$12. Average: US$16.15.
- Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD-N/ABX-T, “outperform”) to US$34 from US$33. Average: US$33.81.
- Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO-N/ELD-T, “underperform”) to US$12.50 from US$12. Average: US$14.44.
- Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV-T, “outperform”) to $50 from $42. Average: $49.33.
- Iamgold Corp. (IAG-N/IMG-T, “neutral”) to US$4.75 from US$5. Average: US$7.74.
- Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC-N/K-T, “neutral”) to US$10.50 from US$9.50. Average: US$11.98.
- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL-N/KL-T, “neutral”) to US$59 from US$54. Average: US$59.
- New Gold Inc. (NGD-N/NGD-T, “market perform”) to US$2 from US$1.70. Average: US$2.03.
- Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY-N/AUY-T, “outperform”) to US$7.50 from US$7.25. Average: US$7.38.
Ahead of the release of its third-quarter results on Oct. 29 before the bell, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Sabahat Khan raised his financial expectations for Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL-N, GIL-T) in the wake of recent channel checks.
“Based on recent conversations, our key takeaways heading into Q3 reporting are as follows: 1) Fashion Basics are performing relatively better (POS is flat to up mid-single digits year-over-year) versus Basics products (down 20 per cent-plus year-over-year),” he said. “The strong demand for Fashion Basics has been driven by consumers shopping online for higher quality blank product to wear while WFH, and in some cases, demand from corporate customers. 2) Service levels/fill rates from t-shirt manufacturers/suppliers to distributors have been somewhat challenged following the manufacturing shutdowns during Q2/20, which have led to some shortages (we believe Gildan’s service/fill rates are likely above industry-average as it had entered the year with a larger inventory position). 3) Distributors have reduced inventory levels, and will replenish/re-stock as end-market demand picks up, but are likely to operate at lower inventory levels going forward relative to pre-COVID inventory positions.”
For the quarter, Mr. Khan is now forecasting sales of US$555-million, down 25 per cent year-over-year but above the Street’s expectation of US$491.4-million. His adjusted earnings per share projection is 20 US cents, down from 53 US cents and exceeding the 5-US-cent consensus.
With that view, he raised his 2020 EPS estimate to a loss of 44 US cents from a loss of 56 US cents. His 2021 projection rose to a profit of US$1.07 from US$1.02.
“At Q3 reporting, we expect investor focus to be on: 1) management commentary on POS trends in the U.S. Printwear channel through Q3 and Q4 to-date; 2) trends for Gildan’s Basics products vs. Fashion Basics (we believe Fashion Basics are performing much better than Basics); 3) any update on trends in the retail channel and performance of the company’s branded/private label offerings; and 4) the company’s leverage/liquidity position exiting Q3,” he said.
Maintaining a “sector perform” rating for Gildan shares, he raised his target to US$18 from US$16. The average is US$18.54.
“Our valuation multiple reflects our view that Gildan is increasingly a ‘mature’ company, with a greater proportion of the total return to investors coming in the form of return of capital versus growth in the underlying operations (over the longer term),” the analyst said.
In other analyst actions:
Barclays analyst Matthew Murphy lowered Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-N, AEM-T) to “equal weight” from “overweight” with a US$79 target, up from US$71. The average on the Street is US$90.44.
Mr. Murphy also raised its target for Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD-N/ABX-T, “buy”) to US$28 from US$27. The average is US$33.81.https://secure.tgam.arcpublishing.com/composer/search
RBC Dominion Securities upgraded Just Energy Group Inc. (JE-T) to “sector perform” from “outperform”
Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske raised AltaGas Ltd. (ALA-T) to “outperform” from “neutral” with a $20 target, up from $18. The average is $20.47.
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Paul Treiber raised its target for Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD-T, “sector perform”) to $47 from $40. The average is $48.
