Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities with recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Emera Inc. (EMA-T)

On Aug. 15, Ian Robertson, who sits on the board of directors, invested $1-million in shares of Emera. He bought 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $50.53, lifting this particular account’s position to 32,600 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 69 cents per common share, equating to a current annualized yield of 5.4 per cent.

Telus Corp. (T-T)

On Aug. 17, director Ray Chan acquired 43,000 shares at a price per share of $23.002, after which this specific account held 83,000 shares. The cost of this investment totaled nearly $1 million, not including trading fees.

Previously, we reported president and chief executive officer Darren Entwistle invested over US$3-million in shares of Telus between Aug. 7-17. He purchased a total of 203,383 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$17.20, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 762,717 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 36.36 cents per share, equating to a current annualized yield of 6.2 per cent.

**

The following two stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T)

On Aug. 11, vice-president of corporate development Todd Anthony sold 75,000 shares at a price per share of $8.49, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 150,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $636,000, not including trading fees.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T)

Between Aug. 1-11, vice-president and chief information officer Mike Cuddy exercised his options, receiving 16,200 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $29.15, and sold 16,200 shares at an average price per share of approximately $114.25, after which this particular account held 35,599 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $1.3 million, excluding any associated transaction charges.

