Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TBL-T) reported first-quarter sales of $612.7-million compared to $535.9-million over the same period last year. The company said the increase was largely due to increased selling prices for commodity products.

Net earnings increased to $39.5-million from $29.2-million over the same period last year “primarily due to increased gross margin.”

EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31 was $58.6-million compared to $45.1-million for the same period last year.

**

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS-T) reported a first-quarter net loss was $2.5-million compared to a net income of $0.9-million for the same period a year earlier.

**

Imperial Metals Corp. (III-T) reported that first-quarter revenue was $33.1-million compared to $33.1 million in the 2021 comparative quarter.

Its net loss was $6.9-million or 5 cents per share compared to a net loss of $2.5-million or 2 cents per share a year ago.

**

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT-T) reported first-quarter revenue of US$76.5-million, comparable to the same period in 2021 and ahead of expectations of US$72.6-million.

Net income of US$7.7-million or 5 US cents per share compared to a net loss of US$3.1-million or 2 US cents a year ago.

**

