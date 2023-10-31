Equities

Wall Street futures were narrowly mixed early Tuesday with traders looking ahead to tomorrow’s Federal Reserve rate decision. Major European markets firmed as the session progressed. TSX futures edged higher.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all wavered around break even. On Monday, all three saw solid gains, each adding more than 1 per cent on the day. All three are in the red for the month. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index finished yesterday up 0.64 per cent. The index was down more than 3 per cent for the month heading into October’s final trading day.

On Tuesday, the Fed begins its two-day meeting, culminating in Wednesday’s rate announcement. Markets aren’t expecting the central bank to change its key rate but traders will be carefully listening to comments from Fed Governor Jerome Powell for clues about where the central bank goes from here.

“The probability of no change is priced as being almost 100 per cent sure,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“The Fed members will still be raising their eyebrows given the strength of the recent economic data, the uptick in inflation and global uncertainty. But they won’t necessarily be raising the rates. Therefore, what they will say they will do will matter more for the market pricing than what they will do.”

At the moment, she said, markets also aren’t expecting hikes at either the December or January Fed meetings.

“That could change, but for now, no more rate hike is what investors are betting on,” she said.

In Canada, investors will get a reading on the health of the country’s economy with release of August GDP figures before the start of trading.

Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, says that bank’s economists are expecting GDP to remain flat for the second straight month.

“Weakness in manufacturing volumes and retail sales volumes are expected to weigh on growth amidst evidence that consumer spending continues to weaken,” he said.

“We continue to track a second consecutive quarterly dip in GDP in Q3 after output edged down 0.2 per cent annualized in Q2.”

On the corporate side, earnings continue to roll in on both sides of the border. At this point roughly half of the S&P 500 companies have released results. On Wall Street, Advanced Micro Devises, Caterpillar and Pfizer are among the companies reporting results today.

Centerra Gold and TMX Group release earnings in Canada.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.40 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.17 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.49 per cent and 0.52 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei added 0.53 per cent. The Bank of Japan further loosened its grip on long-term interest rates by tweaking its bond yield control policy again on Tuesday, Reuters reports this morning.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.69 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices rebounded after the previous session’s sharp drop with supply concerns continuing to underpin sentiment.

The day range on Brent was US$87.78 to US$88.42 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$82.29 to US$83.17. Both benchmarks lost about 3 per cent on Monday.

“Outside of the heightened geopolitical risk headlines supporting oil prices, most other key trends are softer, with a decrease in China oil demand, a slight pick-up in Iran supply, a further rise in seaborne OPEC exports and a decrease of the Brent crude basis into negative territory, perhaps the surprise is why oil is not trading lower,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

Later in the session, markets will get the first of two weekly U.S. crude inventory reports, with the release of new figures from the American Petroleum Institute. More official government data follow on Wednesday morning.

In other commodities, spot gold was flat at $1,995.50 per ounce by early Tuesday morning. U.S. gold futures were trading at US$2,006.10.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was steady while its U.S. counterpart edged higher against a basket of currencies and looked set to finish the month little changed.

The day range on the loonie was 72.18 US cents to 72.36 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar has lost about 0.82 per cent against the greenback over the past month.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a selection of currencies, was last up 0.22 per cent at 106.39. The index is little changed for the month.

Japan’s yen was weaker against the U.S. dollar after the Bank of Japan left monetary policy unchanged but made a small change to its bond yield control policy. The yen slid nearly 0.7 per cent against the U.S. dollar, past the 150 per dollar threshold to hit an intraday low of 150.12. It later pared some of those losses to stand at 149.95, Reuters reported.

Elsewhere, the euro was up 0.18 per cent at US$1.0595 early this morning and looked set to add about 0.2 per cent against the U.S. dollar in October after two months of declines, according to figures from Reuters.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 4.841 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly real GDP for August.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. employment cost index for Q3.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index for August.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for August.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for October.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for October.

Also: U.S. Fed meeting begins

With Reuters and The Canadian Press