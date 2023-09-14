Equities

Wall Street futures edged higher early Thursday with traders awaiting a reading on wholesale inflation. Major European markets were mixed ahead of a rate decision by the European Central Bank. TSX futures were modestly positive.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all trading just above break even. On Wednesday, the Nasdaq and S&P managed slight gains while the Dow dipped 0.2 per cent. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index ended yesterday up 0.28 per cent, adding to the advance seen in the two previous sessions.

Inflation and rate concerns continue to dominate the markets.

On Thursday, Wall Street will get a reading on producer prices, offering a indication of wholesale inflation. A day earlier, figures showed the annual rate of U.S. inflation rose to 3.7 per cent from in August from 3.2 per cent in July, fuelled by higher gasoline prices. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, came in at 4.3 per cent in August, down from July’s 4.7 per cent. The numbers come less than a week before the Federal Reserve is set to deliver its next policy decision.

“Given the disconcerting uptick in headline inflation and the ongoing ascent of oil prices, the Federal Reserve is likely to maintain the option of another rate hike should the trend of inflation moderation witnessed over the summer fail to persist,” Stephen Innes, managing partner with SPI Asset Management, said.

“Even if a hike does not materialize, a move to lower the current target range of 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent is unlikely to begin until about June 2024, given the expected sluggish path of inflation back to the target.”

In Canada, investors will get results from Sobeys-parent Empire Co. Ltd. and travel company Transat A.T.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.12 per cent in morning trading. The ECB is set to make its rate decision later this morning. Economists are divided on whether the central bank will hike rates again or hold steady amid weak economic growth in euro zone.

Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.46 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.14 per cent and 0.22 per cent, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.41 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.21 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices gained in early trading, reversing declines seen during the previous session, as traders again focus on tight supply in the wake of voluntary production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia for the rest of the year.

The day range on Brent was US$97.02 to US$92.74 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$88.68 to US$89.41. On Wednesday, both benchmarks touched their best level in 10 months, before pulling back after weekly U.S. inventory numbers showed a surprise build in crude stocks.

That decline, however, has been offset by a forecast from the International Energy Agency which predicted a supply deficit through the fourth quarter on the back of OPEC+ output curbs. Last week, OPEC+ members Saudi Arabia and Russia both said they would extend voluntary cuts through the end of the year.

“OPEC+ is currently demonstrating a remarkable display of pricing power, skillfully increasing prices without causing a significant dent in demand,” SPI Asset Management’s Stephen Innes said.

“This formidable pricing prowess can be attributed to OPEC+’s substantial market share, bolstered by its alliance with Russia, and the relatively inelastic nature of non-OPEC supply, primarily influenced by the financial discipline observed in the U.S. shale industry.”

In other commodities, spot gold was flat at US$1,905.49 per ounce by early Thursday morning, hovering around its lowest level since Aug. 25 hit on Wednesday at US$1,905.10. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to $1,926.70.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was higher while its U.S. counterpart pulled back somewhat against a group of world currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 73.77 US cents to 73.94 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar has gained more than 1 per cent against the greenback over the past five days.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, slid 0.07 per cent to 104.70 early Thursday morning. The index was down 0.35 per cent over the past five days but up more than 1 per cent for the year-to-date.

Ahead of the ECB rate decision, the euro added as much as 0.21 per cent to US$1.0752, continuing to move higher from last week’s low of US$1.0686, its weakest since mid June, Reuters reported.

Britain’s pound was little changed at US$1.2486.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was up at 4.256 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Chip designer Arm Holdings Plc secured a US$54.5-billion valuation in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, seven years after its owner SoftBank Group Corp took the company private for US$32-billion. The IPO represents a climb-down from the US$64-billion valuation at which SoftBank last month acquired the 25-per-cent stake it did not already own in the company from the US$100-billion Vision Fund it manages. -Reuters

Economic news

