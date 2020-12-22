 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Short sales on the TSX: What bearish investors are betting against

Larry MacDonald
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Finance professor Matthew Ringgenberg and his team have developed a short-sale index that is “the strongest known predictor of aggregate stock returns,” according to their research published in the Journal of Financial Economics.

The index collects short sales across securities and calculates the percentage of outstanding shares sold short at the market level.

The version based on raw data shows an uptick in short interest to 4.6 per cent around the time COVID-19 first ramped up, back in March. The index has since settled back to 4.3 per cent, as of November.

Story continues below advertisement

By comparison, it trended upward to 9 per cent just prior to the big stock-market crash of 2008. These results pertain to the U.S. stock market but should still be of interest to Canadian investors given the correlation between U.S. and Canadian stocks.

Open this photo in gallery

Data source: Professor Matthew Ringgenberg

The other two versions of the index show how far short interest deviates from the mean, after adjusting out secular trends tied to extraneous factors, such as growth in the hedge-fund sector. To this end, the first version linearly detrends the short sales data and the second detrends with a quadratic cube function (i.e. raised to the third power). They provide mixed readings, with the first trending below its mean (not bearish) and the second trending moderately above (bearish).

So, it’s a wash.

“Overall, the data shows that short sellers are not really active right now,” Professor Ringgenberg told the Globe and Mail. “They haven’t completely exited the market, but they are not acting as bearish as they were in 2008.”

Open this photo in gallery

Data source: Professor Matthew Ringgenberg

The Globe and Mail

Canadian stocks targeted by short sellers

Five companies have short interest exceeding $900 million and 5 per cent of float, as of Dec. 21.

Companies with large short positions (more than $900-million and greater than 5% of float)

COMPANYTICKERSHORT SALES ($-MIL)SHORT INTEREST AS % OF FLOAT% INCREASE IN SHORT POSITION OVER MONTH
CIBCCM-T$2,798.75.6%13.1%
Canopy Growth Corp.WEED-T$1,473.919.3%1.6%
Great-West LifecoGWO-T$919.111.4%6.1%
Pembina Pipeline Corp.PPL-T$918.25.1%12.5%
Loblaw Companies Ltd.L-T$913.38.3%7.2%

Source: S3 Partners

Includes short sales of Canadian stocks in the U.S.; as of Dec. 21.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp., a coal exporting terminal on the B.C. coast, now has the second highest percentage of float short (the highest, Alpha Pro Tech, has been covered in previous updates). Coal prices are rallying but Westshore’s union recently issued a strike notice and its main customer, Teck Resources Ltd., is building their own terminal.

Companies with more than 12% of float sold short

COMPANYTICKERSHORT INTEREST AS % OF FLOAT% CHANGE IN SHORT POSITION OVER MONTH
Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.APT-A30.1%-17.0%
Westshore Terminals Corp.WTE-T23.7%3.4%
First Majestic Silver Corp.FR-T23.6%9.7%
VBI Vaccines Inc.VBIV-Q23.2%48.6%
Cronos GroupCRON-T23.1%2.9%
Village Farms InternationalVFF-T22.5%102.9%
Tilray Inc.TLRY-Q20.9%6.6%
Canopy Growth CorpWEED-T19.3%1.6%
Aurora Cannabis Inc.ACB-T19.3%-0.5%
Lions Gate Entertainment-ALGF-A-N14.5%-3.7%
Canada Goose Hldgs.GOOS-T14.4%-24.3%
Greenpower Motor Co Inc.GPV-T14.0%163.4%
Tucows Inc.TC-T13.9%-1.5%
Aphria Inc.APHA-T12.2%37.3%

Source: S3 Partners

Includes short sales of Canadian stocks in the U.S.; as of Dec. 21.

The banks dominate the top 5 companies with the largest dollar increases in short sales.

Story continues below advertisement

The 5 companies with the largest increases in short sales over the month

COMPANYTICKERINCREASE IN SHORT SALES ($-MIL)% CHANGE IN SHORT POSITION OVER MONTH
Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS-T$729.423.2%
Toronto-Dominion BankTD-T$699.416.4%
Bank of MontrealBMO-T$338.019.0%
CIBCCM-T$325.213.1%
Shopify Inc.SHOP-T$314.115.5%

Source: S3 Partners

Includes short sales of Canadian stocks in the U.S.; as of Dec. 21.

Gold mining companies dominate the top 5 companies having the largest dollar decreases in short interest over the month ending Dec. 21.

The 5 companies with the largest decrease in short sales over the month

COMPANYTICKERDECREASE IN SHORT SALES ($-MIL)% CHANGE IN SHORT POSITION OVER MONTH
Barrick Gold Corp.ABX-T-$281.0-12.7%
Brookfield Asset Mgt.BAM-A-T-$262.6-20.7%
Wheaton Precious MetalsWPM-T-$190.2-20.8%
Agnico Eagle MinesAEM-T-$176.5-50.5%
Franco-Nevada Corp.FNV-T-$157.8-28.2%

Source: S3 Partners

Includes short sales of Canadian stocks in the U.S.; as of Dec. 21.

Cannabis stocks

S3 Partners recently reported on short interest in cannabis stocks. They find that bearish stances are considerably diminished in 2020. Sector short interest dropped to 17.0 per cent from 24.2 per cent of float; loan rates tumbled to 5 per cent from 30.4 per cent. Canopy Growth Corp., Aphria Inc. and Tilray Inc. had the biggest declines in bearish sentiment.

Short interest in cannabis stocks has considerably diminished in 2020

COMPANYTICKERShort interest as % of float on Dec. 16Short interest as % of float on Jan. 1Stock borrow fee on Dec. 16Stock borrow fee on Jan 1
Canopy Growth CorpWEED-T19.3%26.4%1.8%51.9%
Aurora Cannabis IncACB-T19.4%19.2%12.5%31.2%
Cronos Group IncCRON-T22.6%37.2%1.3%7.5%
Aphria IncAPHA-T11.3%15.7%1.4%36.5%
Tilray IncTLRY-Q20.4%47.6%14.8%59.0%
Organigram Holdings IncOGI-T11.4%9.0%7.8%10.2%
Curaleaf Holdings IncCURA-T0.9%0.9%7.2%9.8%
HEXO CorpHEXO-T7.3%16.8%21.9%61.7%
Neptune Wellness Solutions IncNEPT-T12.3%15.2%40.8%20.7%
Sundial Growers IncSNDL-Q10.6%5.1%21.4%26.0%
Total Sector17.0%24.2%5.0%30.4%

Source: S3 Partners

Includes short sales in U.S. (converted to CAD)

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies