We return to the junior gold group where a Spanish Mountain Gold SPA-X director has been buying. Over the past year, Lembit Janes bought 11,768,500 common shares at an average price of 18.3 cents. His most recent purchase was on April 8 when he bought 320,000 shares at 23 cents. The Spanish Mountain Gold Project in B.C. reports proven and probable reserves of 2.34 million gold ounces and 2.18 million ounces silver. The company has the project’s environmental assessment and engagement process on hold while it works to optimize scale.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.