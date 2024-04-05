Skip to main content
Ted Dixon
Ted Dixon
Special to The Globe and Mail

As Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TVE-T) rallied in March, short sellers appear to have been squeezed as the shares sold short against the stock fell by about 6.4 million for the reporting period ended on March 15. As shorts were covering, insiders were buying. Last month, four company senior officers spent $230,804 buying shares in the public market. The 62,106 shares were bought at an average price of $3.72. The company also repurchased 3,044,700 shares at an average price of $3.55 according to INK data (not on chart).

Open this photo in gallery:

stock

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

Report an editorial error

Report a technical issue

Editorial code of conduct

Tickers mentioned in this story

Study and track financial data on any traded entity: click to open the full quote page. Data updated as of 05/04/24 0:49pm EDT.

SymbolName% changeLast
TVE-T
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd
+1.45%4.19

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe