As Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TVE-T) rallied in March, short sellers appear to have been squeezed as the shares sold short against the stock fell by about 6.4 million for the reporting period ended on March 15. As shorts were covering, insiders were buying. Last month, four company senior officers spent $230,804 buying shares in the public market. The 62,106 shares were bought at an average price of $3.72. The company also repurchased 3,044,700 shares at an average price of $3.55 according to INK data (not on chart).

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.